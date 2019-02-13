Google Fi discounts Pixel 3 to $649 and Pixel 3 XL to $749

After this week’s SIM card expansion to Best Buy stores around the country, Google Fi is again discounting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $150. It joins other deals on all Moto and LG devices on the MVNO store.

The Made by Google flagship sees a $150 discount after activation with the Pixel 3 starting at $649 and the Pixel 3 XL at $749. This discounted pricing is automatically applied at checkout, though the device has to be activated on the Fi network within 30 days of shipping.

If Fi is not activated within 30 days of device shipment, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Payments account to match the full price of the device. There is no minimum activation period needed to be eligible for the discount.

The Google Fi store does not list an end date for this offer, and only notes “while supplies last and while terms are available.” There is also a limit of one discounted Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL per customer.

This deal joins the BOGO up to 50% off deal that the Google Store is hosting for the next two weeks, and comes as the Pixel 2 XL was just removed from the Fi Store earlier this month.

Meanwhile, other existing Fi deals include $50 off the Moto G6 and a $100 service credit, while the Android One Moto X4 is $199 with a $50 credit. Both the LG V35 ThingQ and LG G7 ThinQ are eligible for a $200 discount and $200 Fi service credit at $699 and $549, respectively.

