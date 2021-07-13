Nest Detect sells out as Nest Cam IQ Indoor & Outdoor delisted from Google Store

Outside of Assistant displays and speakers, as well as thermostats and Wi-Fi routers, Google’s smart home lineup is quite old and due for an overhaul. Google looks to be laying the groundwork for that by selling out of the Nest Detect and removing product listings for the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor.

The Nest Detect helps expand Nest Secure. When the home security system was discontinued in October, Google promised that more $49 sensors for doors and windows would be sold.

After missing a 2020 timeline, they finally went on sale in late March. Last month, Google said inventory on the new supply run was running low and would not be replenished further. The Nest Tag for quickly disarming your system is still available for $25.

That has now occurred with the listing redirecting to the Connect Home/Nest landing page. Meanwhile, Google has finally delisted the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor. The weatherproofed variant sold out in January, while the former went OOS in April. Those product pages have been removed, along with the message promising a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021.”

We’ve sold out of Nest Cam IQ Indoor. But Nest Cam Indoor is a great alternative. Take a look here. Existing Nest Cam IQ Indoor users will continue to receive ongoing feature support, software fixes, and critical security updates. We will keep investing in new innovations, including a new lineup of security cameras for 2021.

With this change, Made by Google is setting the stage for a new line of cameras. A pair of possible devices have already hit the FCC. Stock of the regular Nest Cam Indoor (based on the original Dropcam design) and Outdoor are still listed, and have not seen any inventory disruptions. Widely available, it’s possible they will remain on sale as the affordable offerings in the lineup.

