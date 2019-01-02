Alphabet Scoop 036: Google 2018 year in review, CES expectations, and Pixel 3 Lite in the US?

This week we talk about our thoughts on this past year in Google, our expectations for CES 2019, and a supposed Pixel 3 Lite that’s coming to the United States?
Hosts:
Top Stories:
- TiVo may debut an Android TV device soon, potentially arriving at CES 2019 next month
- [Update: Likely not] LG reportedly bringing a foldable smartphone to CES 2019
- LG unveils new high-end soundbars with Google Assistant baked in, showcased at CES 2019
- Samsung may deliver Google Assistant on its 2019 Smart TVs
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ reportedly launching this spring in the U.S.
- Made by Google profit estimated at $3B for 2018 as Pixel, Home hardware gains ‘traction’
- Google Pixel 3 gets score of 101 on DxOMark, ties with iPhone XR as highest rated single lens phone
- Google to move its Messages web app from Android.com to Google.com
- Best Android smartphone of 2018: What would you pick? [Poll]
- Official Android Pie update now rolling out to Galaxy S9 family in some regions
- FCC approves Project Soli, allowing Google to continue with radar-based input method
- AT&T replacing LTE indicator on Android phones in early 2019 to ‘5G E’
- Everything we knew about Fuchsia’s UI, Armadillo, is gone
- Google Duo hits 1 billion downloads on the Play Store
- Chrome for Android to get a healthy dose of Google Sans
- Google reportedly halts Dragonfly development on censored search after privacy team complaints
- Fuchsia Friday: A first look at the Fuchsia SDK, which you can download here
- Comment: At $360, today’s Google Pixel 2 deal makes it the best Android phone to buy
- Some Google Pixel 3 shipments from recent promos have apparently been delayed w/ no ETA
- Google Cloud won’t sell facial recognition tech yet, ‘working through’ policy questions
- Google will invest $1 billion in a massive Hudson Square New York City campus
Feedback?
