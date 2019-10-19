Existing Nest products get new Google Nest packaging

From I/O 2019 onwards, unified Google Nest branding has permeated across the company’s existing smart home products. The latest step sees Made by Google repackaging existing devices, starting with the Nest Cam Indoor.

Back in May, the fairly recent “Google Home Hub” was rebranded into the “Google Nest Hub,” while the first product to be announced and launched under this brand was the Nest Hub Max in September. With the 7-inch Assistant Smart Display, Google was quick to append stickers announcing the change. All other Nest products at this point have seen a similar marker.

This weekend, we spotted Best Buy selling a Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack in new Google Nest packaging. Similar to other Made by Google products, the packaging is predominantly white. A large four-colored ‘G’ and “Nest Cam Indoor” is printed above with a brief description underneath.

The front features multiple angles of the security camera, while the right and back has live imagery, which is similar to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Compared to the old box, there is much less copy about the product. The left side features a straightforward list of functionality and notes how the Cam Indoor “works with the Google Assistant.” Other specs are listed on the bottom surface of the new Google Nest packaging.

If the printed product images reflect the actual product, Google has removed the old ‘nest’ logo from the face of the camera, just underneath the lens. Unlike the Nest Hello, it does not appear to be replaced by a white ‘G’ logo. While cleaner, the non-existent branding seems odd and is not yet reflected on the Google Store.

More about Google Nest:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: