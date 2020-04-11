What Android phones support ‘view in your space’ for Google 3D animals [Updated]

Two key parts make up the life-sized creatures that appear in Google Search. The first lets you see animals in 3D, while the second — and most delightful — is viewing them in your current space with the ability to take pictures. Here’s what iOS and Android devices support Google 3D animals.

Most modern Android and iOS devices support viewing 3D animals in Google Search. This is the simple ability to “meet a life-sized tiger up close.” Your creature of choice will be displayed against a white background, and move naturally with sounds. You can fully rotate and zoom-in as they roar or eat a bamboo stalk — in the case of giant pandas.

However, what makes augmented reality really immersive is the “sense of scale and detail” gained by seeing an animal in your environment. This is done with the “View in your space” button at the bottom of the screen. Unlike the first gallery feature, there are a few technical requirements for AR and seeing a creature next to the couch or in your backyard.

3D animal
AR animal

How it works

Behind-the-scenes, these augmented 3D animal experiences require the support of Google’s ARCore technology. Phones and tablets have to pass a certification process to ensure that the “sensitive motion tracking” — achieved by combining a camera image and the motion sensor — works well. Also required is a “powerful enough CPU” that can run “effective real-time calculations.”

We are constantly working with manufacturers to make sure their hardware and designs meet these requirements. At the same time, we are working internally to make sure ARCore integrates well with every model we certify to provide good experiences for users.

Meanwhile, an even more advanced AR capability involves ARCore phones detecting depth. A circular button in the top-right corner lets you turn on/off “object blending” so that a 3D animal can appear behind a piece of furniture instead of just physically standing in front of the scene. Google is recognizing that the background is three-dimensional with depth and not just a flat surface. For an example, be sure to compare the GIFs available here.

‘View in your space’ troubleshooting

Below is the full list of ARCore devices, but a good shortcut to know whether your phone or tablet will support the full Google 3D animal experience is seeing whether the Google Play Services for AR app is installed on your phone. Visit the Play Store listing to check and make sure it’s up-to-date (currently version 1.16).

Update 4/6: There are 14 new additions: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, moto g⁸, Oppo F15, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Reno3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic, Sharp S7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 8T.

List: Supported ARCore devices

Brand Device
Apple iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation
Apple iPad mini 5th Generation
Apple
12.9-in. iPad Pro (1st Generation)
Apple
12.9-in. iPad Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple
12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd Generation)
Apple 11-in. iPad Pro
Apple 10.5-in. iPad Pro
Apple 9.7-in. iPad Pro
Apple iPad (7th Generation)
Apple iPad (6th Generation)
Apple iPad (5th Generation)
Apple iPod touch (7th Generation)
Asus ROG Phone
Asus ROG Phone II
Asus Zenfone 6
Asus Zenfone AR
Asus Zenfone ARES
General Mobile GM 9 Plus
Google Nexus 5X
Google Nexus 6P
Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 XL
HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018)
HMD Global Nokia 6.1 Plus
HMD Global Nokia 6.2
HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus
HMD Global Nokia 7.1
HMD Global Nokia 7.2
HMD Global Nokia 8
HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco
HMD Global Nokia 8.1
Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 10
Huawei Honor View 10 Lite
Huawei Honor V20
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Nova 3
Huawei Nova 3i
Huawei Nova 4
Huawei P20
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P30
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
Huawei Y9 2019
Infinix Mobile Note 6
Kyocera Torque G04
LG G6
LG G7 Fit
LG G7 One
LG G7 ThinQ
LG G8 ThinQ
LG G8S ThinQ
LG G8X ThinQ
LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
LG Q6
LG Q70
LG Q8
LG style2
LG Stylo 5
LG V30
LG V30+
LG V30+ JOJO
LG LG Signature Edition 2017
LG V35 ThinQ
LG LG Signature Edition 2018
LG V40 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
Motorola moto g⁵ˢ plus
Motorola moto g⁶
Motorola moto g⁶ plus
Motorola moto g⁷
Motorola moto g⁷ play
Motorola moto g⁷ plus
Motorola moto g⁷ power
Motorola moto g⁷ play
Motorola moto g⁸
Motorola moto g⁸ play
Motorola moto g⁸ plus
Motorola moto g⁸ power
Motorola moto g stylus
Motorola motorola one
Motorola motorola one action
Motorola motorola one hyper
Motorola motorola one macro
Motorola motorola one power
Motorola motorola one vision
Motorola motorola one zoom
Motorola moto x⁴
Motorola moto z² force
Motorola moto z³
Motorola moto z³ play
Motorola moto z⁴
OnePlus OnePlus 3T
OnePlus OnePlus 5
OnePlus OnePlus 5T
OnePlus OnePlus 6
OnePlus OnePlus 6T
OnePlus OnePlus 7
OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
OnePlus OnePlus 7T
OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro
Oppo F11 Pro
Oppo F15
Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo K3
Oppo K5
Oppo R17 Pro
Oppo realme 5
Oppo realme 5 Pro
Oppo realme Q
Oppo realme X
Oppo realme X Lite
Oppo realme XT
Oppo realme X2
Oppo realme X2 Pro
Oppo Reno
Oppo Reno2
Oppo Reno2 F
Oppo Reno2 Z
Oppo Reno3 Pro
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Oppo Reno A
Oppo Reno Z
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A8
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A60
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos
Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm
Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos
Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm
Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos
Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sharp AQUOS R3
Sharp AQUOS sense3
Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic
Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus
Sharp AQUOS zero2
Sharp S7
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition
Sony Xperia 5
Tecno Camon 12 Pro
Tecno Phantom 9
Vivo Nex 3
Vivo Nex 3 5G
Vivo NEX S
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition
Wiko View 3 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer
Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

