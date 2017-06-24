This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5 announced, Google Photos no longer backs up only when charging, Google fidget spinner easter egg, more

In this week’s top stories: OnePlus officially announces the OnePlus 5 with killer specs, Google removes the option in its Photos app to only back up photos while charging, and Google adds a fidget spinner to its arsenal of useless but fun Easter eggs.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with the official announcement of the OnePlus 5 . Specs include Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as a 16MP full-color and 20MP monochrome dual-camera system. The OnePlus 5 is priced at $539 for the 8GB/128GB model and $479 for the 6GB/64GB model.

Also, the Google Photos app has apparently lost the option to only back up photos and videos while your phone is charging. However, Google compensates for this loss by adding a new fidget spinner feature to its search engine. All you have to do to access the easter egg is search for “spinner” in a new Google search.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories|

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.