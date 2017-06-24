This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5 announced, Google Photos no longer backs up only when charging, Google fidget spinner easter egg, more
In this week’s top stories: OnePlus officially announces the OnePlus 5 with killer specs, Google removes the option in its Photos app to only back up photos while charging, and Google adds a fidget spinner to its arsenal of useless but fun Easter eggs.
We kick things off this week with the official announcement of the OnePlus 5. Specs include Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as a 16MP full-color and 20MP monochrome dual-camera system. The OnePlus 5 is priced at $539 for the 8GB/128GB model and $479 for the 6GB/64GB model.
Also, the Google Photos app has apparently lost the option to only back up photos and videos while your phone is charging. However, Google compensates for this loss by adding a new fidget spinner feature to its search engine. All you have to do to access the easter egg is search for “spinner” in a new Google search.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
- The OnePlus 5 is official with Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 16MP dual-camera, priced at $479/$539
- Would you consider purchasing a smart flip phone like the Galaxy Folder? [Poll]
- OnePlus cheats benchmarks to show ‘potential performance’ despite warnings from a Pixel performance engineer
- Opinion: OnePlus 5 looks incredible, but the company needs to step up its software support game before I recommend it
- What is your favorite use for a smartphone with a dual-camera setup? [Poll]
- Comment: The OnePlus 5’s higher price is actually a good thing
- Samsung reportedly planning August event for Galaxy Note 8 announcement
- Samsung announces Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone w/ Android 6.0, available in South Korea
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 may be priced at €999/$900 and come with 6GB of RAM
- Sketchy references found in HTC U11 reveal possible codenames for HTC-made Pixel 2
- Google Photos for Android and iOS removes option to back up only when charging
- Google Play Music 7.9 supports notification channels in Android O, adds search history
- Snapchat update adds Snap Map location sharing for Snaps and Stories
- Madness: Google Search now has a built-in fidget spinner
- Google’s powerful new job search tool is going live now in the United States
- Google, San Jose begin negotiations on very large campus that would reshape downtown
- Google Glass updated to XE23, its first firmware update in almost three years
- Google wants to feature your Pixel photos as Chromecast Backdrops
- YouTube announces dynamic video player, wider rollout of share feature and YouTube TV
- Alphabet’s Nest loses its long-time head of industrial design
- OnePlus 5 confirmed to have a higher price tag, ‘portrait mode’ for dual-cameras [Video]
- The first Samsung Chromebook Plus ad highlights Android apps and offline use [Video]
- OnePlus 5 unboxing: Hands on with its dual cameras, Style Swap covers, and more [Video]