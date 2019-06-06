Alphabet Scoop 057: Android Q Beta 4 features, Stadia Connect, and WWDC chat

This week we talk about the latest features and changes with Android Q Beta 4, today’s Stadia Connect with details on the game streaming platform, and we chat about WWDC a bit.
- Digital Wellbeing adds App Timer countdowns to Recents view
- WiFi icon gets a redesign, new shortcut for Network settings
- System-wide ‘slide-up’ transition is now a ‘zoom’ effect
- Gestures tweaked for fullscreen apps, PiP, notifications, more
- ‘Screen Pinning’ is disabled when using gesture navigation
- ‘Dynamic System Updates’ are live to let you try new OS versions
- Play Store, Files show how apps should treat the back gesture
- Smart Lock may be rebranded as ‘Pixel Presence’
- Google Pay cards could live in power menu w/ ‘Cards & Passes’
- ‘Adaptive Notifications’ arrive w/ revamped settings UI
- ‘Bubbles’ are now in preview, not a developer option
- Date and weather widget on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder
- Notifications once again be swiped away in both directions
- Dark Theme tweaks in Pixel Launcher, notifications, more
- ‘Face authentication’ appears in settings, reveals some features
- Pixel devices get a tweaked lock screen w/ relocated lock icon
- New accent colors arrive w/ ‘Space,’ ‘Cinnamon,’ more
- The handy contextual rotation button is back
- Here’s everything we know about Stadia following today’s ‘Connect’ livestream
- Google Stadia launching on Chrome, Chrome OS, Chromecast Ultra, and Pixel phones
- Google Stadia pricing: $9.99/mo with library, new titles extra, launching November
- Google Stadia ‘Base’ will launch next year w/ free 1080p, 60fps game streaming
- Made by Google’s Stadia Controller costs $69
- Google Stadia pre-orders live now, Founder’s edition pricing starts at $129
- Google Stadia will not be available in Hawaii at launch
- With iOS 13 launch, Apple issues customary Android update critique
