In this week’s top stories: One UI 3.0 loses the option to hide the camera notch, the January 2021 security update arrives for Google Pixel phones, a likely Nest Hub successor passes through the FCC, and more.
Ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S21, the Android 11 based One UI 3.0 update has been arriving to quite a few Samsung phones. Unfortunately, owners of those phones are discovering that one popular feature, the ability to turn off part of the display to hide the front-facing camera notch, is missing from One UI 3.0.
It begs the question, is Samsung set to introduce some impressive under-display camera tech in the not-too-distant future? Well, given the Galaxy S21 renders that have already leaked showcase a prominent display notch, we’d wager not for a while just yet.
On Monday, Google released their first Android software update of the year, bringing their Pixel phones up to the January 2021 security patch. The biggest changes were for the most recent generation of Pixel phones, fixing issues with system sound volume and auto-brightness levels.
All other phones (Pixel 3/XL, 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, and 5) get the follow enhancements:
- Fix for issue causing intermittent restarts in certain apps
- Further improvements for auto-rotation response in certain device orientations
- Fix for issue prevent calls on certain MVNO networks
This week, a new Google device passed through the FCC, putting it one step closer to release. From the filing, we were able to determine that it’s most likely a Nest Hub style smart display with Soli radar technology built-in. Meanwhile, our sources told us that this new Nest Hub will be able to use Soli to track your sleeping habits.
In terms of launch, the new Nest Hub with Soli is coming this year. We’re told it will arrive sooner than later, which is inline with FCC confidentiality on the filing (and related images) ending in July. Meanwhile, the company revealed to us on Tuesday that it plans to release a new line of Nest security cameras in 2021.
Elsewhere in Made by Google news, the company has confirmed that the Clearly White colorway of Pixel 4a 5G will soon be available from more retailers. Up to this point, the Clearly White Pixel 4a 5G has only been available through Verizon, meaning it was only available on the $599 model with support for mmWave 5G.
Holiday and trade-in shoppers might feel slightly miffed that Google launched a new color after the gift-giving season, but it’s not arriving until closer to February. It comes as Google is aggressively encouraging people to get the Pixel 4a 5G.
Another week, another streaming service. This week, Discovery+ became the latest network-specific streaming service, offering content from the likes of The Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, and more.
If Discovery+ sounds like a good addition to your streaming library, the platform is available widely across Google platforms. You can download Discovery+ on both Android TV and the new Chromecast with Google TV. The service also works through a native app on Android as well as through the web on Chromebooks. Discovery+ also works with Chromecast devices and TVs with Chromecast built-in.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android |
- TWRP 3.5.0 adds support for more Android 10 devices including Pixel 4, Note 10 series
- Lenovo Tab P11, $229 Android tablet launches later this month
- ‘Moto G Pro’ breaks cover with stylus, quad cameras, and Moto G Stylus confusion
- Poco M3 review: Battery beast, budget behemoth [Video]
- [Update: Free repairs] Android 11 arrives on Xiaomi Mi A3 but suffers from major issues
Apps & Updates |
- Nova Launcher 7 arrives in beta with ‘Launcher3’ rewrite, more
- Google Phone app prepares to record all calls w/ numbers you don’t have saved
- Google Assistant gains a ‘Do Nothing Mode’ in India that really does nothing
- Wear OS set to gain support for custom third-party Tiles
- Google Gallery Go reaches 50 million download milestone on Play Store
- Google One may soon offer free trials of increased storage
- Latest WhatsApp beta hints at potential multi-device public preview phase
- YouTube Music subtly tweaks dark theme on web and Android apps
Made by Google |
OnePlus |
- OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 rolls out for OnePlus 8/8 Pro w/ keyboard adjustments, no new security patch
- ‘OnePlus Health’ app appears in Play Store, shows off OnePlus Band design
Samsung |
- January 2021 security patch already rolling out for Galaxy S9 series
- Samsung’s Android 11 update starts expanding to Galaxy S10 series
- [Update: One UI 3.1] Samsung reportedly offers Google Discover on the Galaxy S21’s homescreen
Videos |
