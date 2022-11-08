New Google Pixel wallpapers for November lean into the fall vibes [Download]

Following yesterday’s security patch, the monthly drop of new Curated Culture wallpapers for Google Pixel owners is back on track in November.

Google is observing Native American Heritage Month with these three wallpapers from Morning Star (Instagram):

“I feel so inspired by the land, and often use pieces of our natural world in my work like plants, animals, the sun and moon, the water, fire-and like to illustrate how our relationship with everything around us is so complex and intricate.” @morning.star.designs

Community (Bees) : “Working together in balance and reciprocity is at the centre of the plants, foods and medicines that sustain us.” By Morning Star.

: “Working together in balance and reciprocity is at the centre of the plants, foods and medicines that sustain us.” By Morning Star. Joy (Hummingbirds) : “One gift that hummingbirds carry is spreading joy: their presence is often fleeting, reminding us to savour each moment.”

: “One gift that hummingbirds carry is spreading joy: their presence is often fleeting, reminding us to savour each moment.” Protection (Moose): “Moose teach us that we would do anything to protect the ones we love.”

The Curated Culture collection is now up to 63 wallpapers:

These new wallpapers for November are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 7 Pro. Other device owners can set the latest wallpapers from the gallery above.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

