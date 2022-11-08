New Google Pixel wallpapers for November lean into the fall vibes [Download]

Following yesterday’s security patch, the monthly drop of new Curated Culture wallpapers for Google Pixel owners is back on track in November.

Google is observing Native American Heritage Month with these three wallpapers from Morning Star (Instagram):

“I feel so inspired by the land, and often use pieces of our natural world in my work like plants, animals, the sun and moon, the water, fire-and like to illustrate how our relationship with everything around us is so complex and intricate.”

@morning.star.designs

  • Community (Bees): “Working together in balance and reciprocity is at the centre of the plants, foods and medicines that sustain us.” By Morning Star.
  • Joy (Hummingbirds): “One gift that hummingbirds carry is spreading joy: their presence is often fleeting, reminding us to savour each moment.”
  • Protection (Moose): “Moose teach us that we would do anything to protect the ones we love.”
New Pixel November wallpapers
New Pixel November wallpapers
New Pixel November wallpapers

The Curated Culture collection is now up to 63 wallpapers:

  1. Black History Month 2021
  2. International Women’s Day 2021
  3. Earth Day
  4. AAPI Heritage Month
  5. Pride Month
  6. International Friendship Day
  7. International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
  8. Hispanic Heritage Month
  9. World Mental Health Day
  10. National Native American Heritage Month
  11. International Day of Persons with Disabilities
  12. New Year 2022
  13. Black History Month 2022
  14. International Women’s Day 2022
  15. Earth Day 2022
  16. Pride Month 2022
  17. FROGS/friendship
  18. International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2022
  19. Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
  20. World Mental Health Day

These new wallpapers for November are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 7 Pro. Other device owners can set the latest wallpapers from the gallery above.

