Google releases two sets of new Pixel wallpapers for October [Download]

Google Pixel did not release new Curated Culture wallpapers intended for September until earlier this month, while the October additions are now also available.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 runs from September 15 to October 15 and sees a trio by COVL:

LA COCINA DE MI ABUELA: “Fills up my lungs with the smell of spices, freshly brewed cafe as plátanos fry in the background.”

ESPIRITU: “Celebrating and paying homage with unapologetic pride and gratitude for those who came before us.”

CONEXION: “Through the art of connecting, our community is opening up the windows and doors for a vibrant cultura.”

Meanwhile, the October Pixel wallpapers mark World Mental Health Day, which is today, and feature illustrations from Burnt Toast:

Rest: “A character in hiding taking some much needed time to re-energize and recentre.”

Listen: “Listening is a key part of communication. Find time to call on your friends and listen in on what they have going on.”

Self-Love: “If you love your reflection it simply has to love you back. Self-love can do wonders for your mental health.”

Google also released an Arts & Culture Lab experiment in collaboration with Johns Hopkins International Arts + Mind Lab, and Google’s Wellbeing Lab to get a “moment of calm.”

In Rhythm With Nature aims to establish an intimate connection between humans and nature through a series of beautifully crafted breathing exercises timed by the flowers opening and closing. Essentially you are breathing with flowers that open according to your time of the day.

The Curated Culture collection is now up to 60 wallpapers:

These new Indigenous Day wallpapers are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6a. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture gallery above.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

