This week’s top stories: Google Phone, ARCore for IKEA/Overstock apps, ‘Come and play’ wallpapers, more
In this week’s top stories: The Google Phone app updates with a tweak to the bottom bar, IKEA and Overstock take advantage of ARCore, and the Pixel 2’s “Come and play” series of wallpapers is now available for download.
We kick things off this week with the release of version 18 of the Google Phone app. The update includes a tweak to the bottom bar redesign, support for Android P, and a switch to the system sound and vibration settings.
Also, IKEA and Overstock have partnered with Google to use ARCore for testing out what furniture looks like in a home before buying. And Google Design has made available the bold “Come and play” series of wallpapers for anyone to download.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Alphabet division lets you run your own VPN server using an Android device
- OPPO R15 officially announced w/ 6.2″ OLED display and notch, a blueprint for the OnePlus 6
- Android Oreo now available for Galaxy S8 users on AT&T
- Review: 4 months later, the OnePlus 5T is still the best value in an Android smartphone
- How to delete your Facebook account directly from your Android phone
- Android 8.1 causes a possibly dangerous overcharging bug w/ original Google Pixel XL [Update]
- HTC U12+ could be the company’s only 2018 flagship, undercut Galaxy S9+ price by $100
- Android Oreo now rolling out to the Galaxy S8/S8+ on T-Mobile and Sprint
- Sketchy leak claims OnePlus 6 pricing could hit $749 w/ 256GB storage, Snapdragon 845
- Touchscreen issues w/ large dead zones are plaguing some Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ units
- HTC Desire 12 family debuts w/ striking ‘liquid’ designs, 18:9 displays, mid-range specs
- OnePlus will no longer be selling the 5T in North America
Accessories |
- Nest Diary: Set up, impressions, and review of the Nest Thermostat E
- Comparison: How does the dbrand Grip hold up against RhinoShield’s CrashGuard bumper case?
- Google’s Nexus Player Android TV has finally died with confirmation it won’t get Android P
- Google Pixel Buds update with Double Tap for next track begins rolling out
Apps |
- Google Phone 18 tweaks bottom bar redesign, adopts system sound settings, preps Android P, transcript analysis [APK Insight]
- IKEA and Overstock announce ARCore integration for AR home furnishing on Android
- YouTube testing new full-width search bar UI on Android
- Google’s built-in podcast player updated w/ a homepage, subscriptions, & app icon [Gallery]
- Google Maps for Android testing rounded search bar UI with centered logo
- Chrome 66 beta restricts autoplay, prevents Windows crashes, adds ‘Home Duplex’ & ‘Modern Design’ on Android
Google |
- Download the ‘Come and play’ wallpapers Google created for the Pixel 2 [Gallery]
- Chromebooks will soon pick up more Android features w/ new power menu and lock screen notifications
- Chrome OS 65 rolling out w/ more Spectre & Meltdown patches, local file search, & video profile pictures
- Alphabet bumped to third as Amazon becomes second most valuable company in the world
- Should the police be able to request your location from Google? [Poll]
- Google Cloud boosts security w/ new DDoS protections, dashboard, increased data transparency, more
- Google reportedly acquiring VR camera company Lytro for its light field technology
- Director of Information Security Engineering leaves Google as industry-wide privacy concerns grow
This week’s top videos |
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: Refining a top Android phone w/ cameras that rival the Pixel [Video]
- Google’s ‘Just a Line’ AR app lets you draw on the world around you w/ ARCore [Video]