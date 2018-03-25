This week’s top stories: Google Phone, ARCore for IKEA/Overstock apps, ‘Come and play’ wallpapers, more

In this week’s top stories: The Google Phone app updates with a tweak to the bottom bar, IKEA and Overstock take advantage of ARCore, and the Pixel 2’s “Come and play” series of wallpapers is now available for download.

We kick things off this week with the release of version 18 of the Google Phone app. The update includes a tweak to the bottom bar redesign, support for Android P, and a switch to the system sound and vibration settings.

Also, IKEA and Overstock have partnered with Google to use ARCore for testing out what furniture looks like in a home before buying. And Google Design has made available the bold “Come and play” series of wallpapers for anyone to download.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

