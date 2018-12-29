This week’s top stories: Android TV, Google Messages web app, Samsung Android Pie roadmap, more

In this week’s top stories: Fresh news on Google’s Android TV, Samsung’s Android Pie roadmap is revealed, all we’ve seen of Fuchsia disappears, Google’s Messages web app changes its URL, and much more.
The best gifts for Android users
Early on this week, Samsung’s Android Pie update roadmap was revealed by way of one of the company’s official apps. That also kicked off with the official rollout of Pie to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in certain regions. Updates will continue through the end of the year.
- Here’s when to expect Android Pie updates on 20+ Samsung devices including Galaxy S8, Note 8, more
- Official Android Pie update now rolling out to Galaxy S9 family in some regions
In other top stories this week, Google silently revealed plans to move the URL for its Messages web app. Rather than using the android.com domain name, it will soon start using the google.com domain.
The Android Messages web app, which let you manage SMS/MMS messages on your phone from another device, has long been hosted at the straightforward URL of “messages.android.com.” …we now know that Google is planning to completely move the service to “messages.google.com” sometime soon.
Android TV was also a big topic in the news this week. A Google representative revealed for the first time that “tens of millions” of users are on the platform with over 100 pay TV operators. Why? A huge part of that is thanks to the operator tier which we explained more in-depth later in the week. Windstream’s upcoming Android TV box also leaked out this week as well.
- Android TV sees huge growth with over 100 pay TV providers around the world
- Here’s why pay TV operators are flocking to Google’s Android TV
- Windstream’s Kinetic TV set-top box w/ Android TV hits FCC, may launch with Android Pie
Our own Kyle Bradshaw also did some more digging into Google’s Fuchsia as well. This includes a deep dive into “Dragonglass,” as well as the discovery that the “armadillo” interface that made the rounds earlier this year has disappeared.
- Fuchsia Friday: The mystery of Dragonglass in Android, Chromium, and Fuchsia
- Everything we knew about Fuchsia’s UI, Armadillo, is gone
It was also revealed this week that Made by Google hardware has pulled in over $3 billion in profit this year as the company’s hardware gains traction in the market. The Pixel 2 is also now on sale through the New Year for $599.
- Made by Google profit estimated at $3B for 2018 as Pixel, Home hardware gains ‘traction’
- Google Store discounts Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to $599 until New Year’s Eve
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
ANDROID |
- Best Android smartphone of 2018: What would you pick? [Poll]
- RIP Essential Phone: Stock won’t return as focus shifts to ‘next mobile product’
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ reportedly launching this spring in the U.S.
- Trump considering declaring a ‘national emergency’ to ban Huawei and ZTE purchases
- Latest open beta updates for OnePlus 6, 6T deliver app improvements, bug fixes, more
- Android Pie rolling out now to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T w/ OxygenOS 9.0
- Honor View 20 fully unveiled w/ 6.4-inch punch-hole display, 48MP camera, laser-etched glass pattern
CHROME |
- Chrome OS to test early GPU support for Linux apps soon
- Google is ‘tracking’ Android’s adoptable storage feature for potential inclusion in Chrome OS
GOOGLE |
- Google Play Store brings back one-time $.99 movie rental deal
- LG unveils new high-end soundbars with Google Assistant baked in, showcased at CES 2019
- Google Fit adding monthly challenges next year amid #GetFitWithGoogle push
- Google begins rolling out Spam Protection in Messages
APPS & UPDATES |
- How to follow Santa on Christmas Eve w/ Google Santa Tracker, Google Home, Android
- Nova Launcher Prime drops to ‘lowest possible price’ for the holidays as it celebrates 7 years
- Google Photos suggesting ‘Best of 2018’ photo book as Google News recaps ‘Year in News’
VIDEOS & REVIEWS |