This week’s top stories: Android TV, Google Messages web app, Samsung Android Pie roadmap, more

In this week’s top stories: Fresh news on Google’s Android TV, Samsung’s Android Pie roadmap is revealed, all we’ve seen of Fuchsia disappears, Google’s Messages web app changes its URL, and much more.

Early on this week, Samsung’s Android Pie update roadmap was revealed by way of one of the company’s official apps. That also kicked off with the official rollout of Pie to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in certain regions. Updates will continue through the end of the year.

In other top stories this week, Google silently revealed plans to move the URL for its Messages web app. Rather than using the android.com domain name, it will soon start using the google.com domain.

The Android Messages web app, which let you manage SMS/MMS messages on your phone from another device, has long been hosted at the straightforward URL of “messages.android.com.” …we now know that Google is planning to completely move the service to “messages.google.com” sometime soon.

Android TV was also a big topic in the news this week. A Google representative revealed for the first time that “tens of millions” of users are on the platform with over 100 pay TV operators. Why? A huge part of that is thanks to the operator tier which we explained more in-depth later in the week. Windstream’s upcoming Android TV box also leaked out this week as well.

Our own Kyle Bradshaw also did some more digging into Google’s Fuchsia as well. This includes a deep dive into “Dragonglass,” as well as the discovery that the “armadillo” interface that made the rounds earlier this year has disappeared.

It was also revealed this week that Made by Google hardware has pulled in over $3 billion in profit this year as the company’s hardware gains traction in the market. The Pixel 2 is also now on sale through the New Year for $599.

