The best smartwatches for Android you can buy today [Update: July 2021]

Finding the right smartwatch can be very difficult on Android, especially with so many options out there. If you’ve been trying to find the right smartwatch for your wrist, these are the best Android smartwatches you can buy today.

BEST ANDROID SMARTWATCHES – July 2021

New this month:

Stop buying Wear OS watches… for now

Don’t buy a Wear OS watch right now

In May 2021, Google announced a major revamp to its Wear OS platform with “Wear OS 3.” The update will be a collaboration between Google, Samsung, and Fitbit and will be the platform’s biggest update since 2016. However, it comes with some major impacts for the market as it stands today.

For the time being, we strongly advise that you do not buy any current Wear OS smartwatches. As it stands right now, only two options will be updated to Wear 3, the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3. No other watches are confirmed to be updated at this time.

As a result of this announcement, we have removed all Wear OS smartwatches from this list except the eligible TicWatch models. New Wear OS smartwatches will be added to this list as they are announced and confirmed to include or be eligible for an update to Wear OS 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3/Galaxy Watch Active 2

The closest you can get to the Apple Watch

The somewhat sad truth about smartwatches on Android is that, no matter how hard all of them have worked, they aren’t as good as the Apple Watch. However, Samsung’s current crop of watches gets you about as close as possible with the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

Why these are the best smartwatches for Android:

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series doesn’t actually run an Android-based OS. Rather, Samsung’s Tizen runs the show. It’s a slick operating system that’s designed with the hardware in mind, meaning the two feel cohesive together.

The two watches differ greatly in looks, though. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants, one using 20mm bands and the other 22mm. There are also two sizes for the Galaxy Watch Active2 with 40mm and 44mm options. Both use 20mm bands.

For all of these watches, you’ll find almost the same set of features. Both charge wirelessly, offer more expensive LTE variants and can manage around two days on a charge. Health features include the classics such as heart rate, step counting, and workout detection, but there’s also fall detection, blood oxygen readings, and ECG support is coming.

The two watches differ greatly in looks, though. The Watch 3 has more of a classic, rugged aesthetic where the Watch Active 2 is a bit sportier. Functionally, they’re nearly identical outside of the physical bezel on the Watch 3 which gives some extra tactile input when you’re scrolling around the UI.

If you have a Samsung smartphone, these watches are pretty much no-brainers. They pair easily with Galaxy phones and bring a ton of genuinely useful features too. On other Android phones, you’ll lose out on a couple of features and the pairing process is a bit more complicated, but overall it’s still stellar. If health is your priority but you’re not willing to give up on the classic smartwatch experience, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 are easily some of the best smartwatches for Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung is, importantly, switching to Wear OS for its next Galaxy Watch, but that doesn’t mean these Tizen-based models are going away. Samsung has committed to future support for these models after the switch is done, but they won’t be “upgradeable” to Wear OS.

Where to buy Samsung’s watches:

Being some of the best smartwatches for Android users, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series isn’t particularly cheap. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn’t a bad deal with the smaller 40mm Bluetooth variant starting at $249. The larger 44mm Bluetooth option is just $269. You can get either option from Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H Photo.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a pretty big ask starting with the 41mm model starting at $399. The 45mm version then jumps up to $429. Like the Active, you can buy from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. Also, some good news: Samsung doesn’t charge exorbitant prices for the LTE models. For Galaxy Watch 3, prices start at $449 and for Watch Active 2, $379.

TicWatch Pro 3/E3

The only Wear OS products you should buy today

The Mobvoi brand is best known for its affordable Wear OS smartwatches, but its TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 are now notable for a different reason — they’re the only options getting Wear OS 3 that you can buy right now.

Wear OS may be lacking in its current form when it comes to health features, but the platform is still an excellent extension of any Android phone. It delivers notifications reliably and can access the Play Store for watchfaces or apps. The Google Assistant is also on board.

Now, too, you can do all of that in a package that performs well. As we detail in our review of the TicWatch Pro 3, the Snapdragon 4100 combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage makes for an experience that runs smoothly from apps to Assistant and more. The same applies to the TicWatch E3.

The design of the TicWatch Pro 3 isn’t particularly good-looking, but its utilitarian design is something many may like. The overall footprint isn’t small at 47x48x12.2mm, but it’s not overbearing. This is the slimmest TicWatch Pro to date. Despite that, it has a bigger battery that lasts up to three days on a charge. The dual-layer display also manages to extend that battery life by up to 45 days while retaining step counting and other health data.

Meanwhile, the TicWatch E3 offers up a smaller design at 44x47x12.6mm that’s almost entirely made from plastic. This does drive the cost down to just $199, though. It also only promises a little over a day for the battery

Where to buy:

TicWatch Pro 3 costs $299, a pretty average cost for a smartwatch in 2021. If it’s got your interest, you can buy now from Amazon or Mobvoi’s own site. Meanwhile, the TicWatch E3 is available from Amazon and Mobvoi’s site for $199. Both watches are confirmed to be eligible for Wear OS 3 sometime in 2022.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3

If health is your priority, there’s nothing better

Fitbit probably isn’t the first name you think of for a smartwatch, but the now-owned-by-Google company has a pretty killer health-focused pair of smartwatches. The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 are unquestionably the best smartwatches to buy if health is your priority.

Fitbit Versa 3

Why these are the best smartwatches for health-focused Android users:

Both the Sense and Versa 3 run on top of Fitbit’s own lightweight operating system, meaning they’ll feel a bit behind Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen when it comes to speed and fluidity. Still, the software offers some useful apps, easy navigation, and reliable notifications too. Both offer Google Assistant integration as well, a useful tool for any Android user. The less power-hungry OS also keeps both watches running for 6 days or more.

The Fitbit Sense is the more powerful of the two, immediately evident by its higher price tag. On both watches, you’ll get OLED displays, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, step counting, and workout monitoring. However, Fitbit Sense adds ECG, skin temperature, and several other sensors too. You can’t get hardly any of those advanced health features on other smartwatches, and paired with the Fitbit app and programs like Health Coaching, Fitbit just has the complete package here for your health.

Fitbit Sense

Where to buy:

Fitbit Sense is a $329 smartwatch, a hefty price but one that’s worthwhile considering all of the health features available. Meanwhile, Fitbit Versa 3 is a more reasonable $229. Both watches also come with 6 months of Fitbit Premium for no additional charge.

Check out the best truly wireless earbuds for Android users

Fossil Hybrid HR

If you don’t want Wear OS, there are still some solid options out on the market. The Fossil Hybrid HR uses its own operating system and an e-ink display to offer up better battery life and a different experience from Google’s Wear OS. The Hybrid HR is available in a variety of designs with pricing starting at $195.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: