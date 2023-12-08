Google’s week of launches gave I/O a run for its money

The number of announcements that Google made in the past week or so truly felt like I/O. Gemini 1.0 was of course the highlight and most consequential for Google.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

This foundational model will power many features and products going forward. The announcement could have used a bit more fanfare than just the virtual parade of blog posts, videos, and interviews to better reflect the magnitude. After all, it’s hard to make an online announcement feel different in the modern era.

That said, the launch was more than redeemed by Google immediately rolling out Gemini after detailing it. There was Bard with Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano on the Pixel 8 Pro. The momentum continued on Friday with NotebookLM dropping its waitlist. Besides getting updated to use Gemini Pro, the UI, which was quite barebones in July, looks quite polished. It will be very interesting to see whether it ends up becoming its own product or gets integrated into something in the Workspace portfolio.

Speaking of the Pixel, Android 14 QPR1 with the December Feature Drop brought a slew of features, though the biggest additions across AI and the camera were reserved for the flagship model. However, everyone can benefit from the webcam support, contextual replies in Call Screen, Direct My Call + Hold for Me for non-toll-free numbers, and weather in Google Clock.

Rounding things out on the hardware front is Google Home finally adding custom clips and support for the first-gen Nest Cam Outdoor, as well as AI-powered garage door detection. The Home app on Wear OS is also picking up a number of updates.

An even more consequential release — in terms of active users — came the week before with Google Messages. Besides the new app name, the slew of new expressive features were received quite well. The launch to beta, with an explicit encouragement to join the program, was quite unexpected, while the compose field redesign went unannounced and people certainly have feelings about it.

Continuing on the messaging front, many of the Google Chat changes announced a few months ago also rolled out in the past week from the new icon to a wild bottom bar.

Save for the AI-related announcements, the explanation for these features coming in quick succession is the push to launch before the holidays.

Whatever the reason, this flurry is exciting from an end user/consumer perspective and approaches an I/O-level of news. More functionality was actually available for people to use in the past few days, and that sure beats previews of what’s coming next.

The past week of Google firing at all cylinders made the company feel much more cohesive — and less sprawling — than usual.

From 9to5Google

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 37 fixes with Android 14 QPR1

Google rolling out Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 Pro with Android AICore

Google shows how it made that too-good-to-be-true Gemini AI demo [Gallery]

Fitbit app readies Pixel 8 Pro thermometer sync integration

Review: Motorola Razr 2023 proves a foldable phone can be ‘basic’ in a good way

Google adding dedicated ‘Weather’ shortcut to app grid on Pixel

Grandfathered YouTube Premium users will see price increase in January

What (else) is happening

Beeper Mini, days after launch, seems to be broken with iMessage not sending or receiving

Google launches NotebookLM powered by Gemini Pro, drops waitlist

Android can now send your health information when calling 911

Gmail notification icons on Android are no longer red

Google Podcasts shutting down in April, YouTube Music export coming

YouTube TV now lets you reduce broadcast delay, perfect for live sports [Gallery]

Android Auto can now save your parking location in Google Maps on arrival

Google Chat rolls out new logo, updated Themed and status bar icons

Here’s how to recover missing Google Drive files following desktop app bug

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple’s chief iPhone and Apple Watch designer leaving the company

Electrek: Tesla Model Y is Electrek’s vehicle of the year