2024’s ‘Foldable Summer’ has some missing faces – what to expect

Android foldables continue to grow and, for the second year in a row, we’re entering a Summer full of new releases. Here’s what’s around the corner for 2024’s ‘Foldable Summer’ and beyond.

This issue of 9to5Google Weekender is a part of 9to5Google’s rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox early!

June 25 – Motorola Razr (2024)

Motorola has already confirmed plans to release its next generation of 2024 Razr foldables on June 25. The company is expected to launch successors to both the Razr+ and Razr (2023). The flagship model is set to adopt a telephoto camera, improve its cover display, and upgrade its specs too.

The cheaper Razr is expected to adopt a full-size cover display, a very big upgrade over the prior generation.

Internationally these devices should be sold as Razr 50 and 50 Ultra, and they should be released around the same time. Pricing is expected to be largely the same.

July 10 – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

While Samsung hasn’t directly confirmed the date, all leaks are pointing to July 10 as the launch date for Samsung’s next foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are set to launch alongside new smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be the first real shakeup for Samsung’s book-style foldable in three generations. While it’s not quite as exciting as it was once shaping up to be, the device is getting a new design and updated hardware, as well as a new aspect ratio both inside and out.

Galaxy Z Flip 6, meanwhile, looks like it will be the same as Flip 5, just with a bigger battery and some other tweaks.

Both foldables are expected to get price hikes.

The missing pieces

Unlike 2023, there are two big releases that have been delayed.

Firstly, there’s the sequel to Pixel Fold. Supposedly called the “Pixel 9 Pro Fold” in a confusing and terrible naming scheme, this device is expected to launch towards the Fall (around October) with the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

Then, there’s the OnePlus Open. The best of last year’s foldables, the Open is reportedly not getting a sequel until early 2025. As such, Oppo also isn’t expected to launch new Find N or Find N Flip foldables until next year.

There are also some other foldables over the horizon. Honor just announced the Magic V Flip in China and is due to launch a new book-style device as well, but it’s unlikely either of those will see global launches anytime soon. Blackview announced a flip phone back at MWC which is supposed to be more widely available for purchase in the next couple of months too.

Are you looking forward to any of these devices?

This Week’s Top Stories

Android 15 Beta 3

While there wasn’t a ton new, Android 15’s third beta dropped this week, bringing a few new tweaks to the experience. See our coverage below.

Snapdragon X Elite is here

Windows laptops with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips started shipping to customers this week. Orders are open for many, and we posted our first impressions with the Microsoft Surface Laptop (13.8-inch) earlier this week.

More Top Stories

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple Intelligence and more won’t be available in the EU at launch

9to5Toys: Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

Electrek: BMW 1 series is going electric as an affordable EV for younger buyers