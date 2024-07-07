Everything you should know before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 event

Samsung will launch its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, alongside a plethora of other new devices at an event next week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Starting with the foldables, nearly every detail of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 has leaked at this point. Both new devices will be running on top of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, bringing AI features, and making some hardware adjustments.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a wider aspect ratio while Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a bigger battery and, for some reason, an LCD outer display.

Samsung is also upping the prices on both of these devices, with Fold 6 starting at $1,899, and Flip 6 starting at $1,099. But, at least the trade-in values look great!

Meanwhile, Samsung will also be launching new smartwatches. The headliner is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a pricey smartwatch expected to be packed with better outdoor-focused features and also offer better battery life. The Ultra has an new design and runs on top of a new 3nm Samsung chipset. Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, looks to be a relatively minor upgrade.

There are also new earbuds coming. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro look like huge shifts in Samsung’s earbud strategy, with new designs that look suspiciously similar to AirPods. Someone managed to buy a pair early, and it sounds like they’re pretty great.

While it’s unclear if they’ll arrive at this particular launch event, Samsung is also expected to have a new set of Galaxy tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra in the pipeline. Oddly, though, there’s reportedly no base model coming.

And, finally, there’s the Galaxy Ring. Teased at the last Unpacked, this new health-focused wearable is set to debut alongside all of these other new devices.

It’s going to be a big launch event. Stay tuned for our full coverage from Unpacked on July 10.

