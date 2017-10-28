This week’s top stories: Verizon Pixel 2 packaging error, Google Photos Lens animation, Android 8.1 Developer Preview, more
In this week’s top stories: Verizon sells Pixel 2 with packaging for USB-C headphones, Google Photos adds a new Lens animation for Pixel devices, and we run through everything new in the Android 8.1 Developer Preview.
We kick things off this week with a Pixel 2 packaging error from Verizon. It appears that the carrier has shipped Pixel 2 devices in a box with an empty headphone-shaped cutout, implying that Google may have considered including headphones in the box. Looking at the included documentation, we can see that these wired headphones were meant to look almost identical to Google’s Pixel Buds.
Also, Google Lens added a really cool animation that covers the screen in a pattern of multi-colored dots and lines. It’s a purely aesthetic addition, but a very cool one that makes Lens a little more delightful and Googley. And Google on Wednesday launched the Android 8.1 Developer Preview. We’ve compiled a list of all the changes and new functionality.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Verizon accidentally sells Pixel 2 with packaging meant to hold USB-C headphones
- Here’s everything new in Android 8.1 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]
- Pixel 2 XL’s pOLED display has a ‘black smear’ problem that’s definitely worse than average
- Google launches Android 8.1 Developer Preview for Pixel and Nexus devices
- Google just can’t catch a break: Pixel 2 fails quality control, ships anyway
- ‘Oreo Colorizer’ fixes the boring colors on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- ‘SMS Connect’ shows up in Android 8.1 for reading and replying to messages from your Chromebook
- What problems have you noticed plaguing your Pixel 2 XL? [Poll]
- Leaked OnePlus 5T images show off thinner bezels and a rear fingerprint sensor
- Some Google Pixel 2 owners are reporting high-pitched noises and clicking sounds [Update]
- Making the case for the smaller Google Pixel 2 as a Pixel 2 XL alternative
- How to disable Android Oreo’s persistent ‘using battery’ notification
- You can now pre-order the LG V30 unlocked for $829
- How to install the Android 8.1 Developer Preview onto your Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel C, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P
- Shelved ‘muskie’ Pixel 2 XL appears in AOSP, suggests HTC-made nature w/ large battery
- Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL: How to enable the ‘Now Playing’ music recognition feature
Accessories |
Apps |
- Google Photos adds neat new Lens animation for Pixel, free photo book shipping promo, more
- Google Lens rolling out in Google Photos for 2016 Pixel, Pixel XL as ‘preview’
- Google Duo 21 details upcoming messaging feature w/ video expirations, notifications, more [APK Teardown]
Google |
- Google launches Gmail Add-ons for Android and web from Asana, Trello, more
- How to watch the MLB World Series on Android, Chrome, and other devices
- First 2018 Google Pixel rumors emerge w/ codenames for premium, high-end devices
- Acer’s aluminum Chromebook 15 (2017) is as good a computer as you can get for under $400
- Sundar Pichai talks Pixel, Google hardware, and HTC expertise for other products
- Google addresses Pixel 2 XL display issues w/ 2-year warranty, update to boost saturation & added burn-in protections
- Google collaborated with Intel on the Pixel Visual Core in Pixel 2
- Alphabet reports Q3 2017 revenue of $27.7 billion, beating expectations [Livestream]
This week’s top videos |
- The stereo speakers on the Google Pixel 2 sound completely different, here’s why [Video]
- Review: LG V30 is one of the best content creation smartphones ever made [Video]
- Google’s Pixel 2 XL mostly keeps up with iPhone 8 Plus in speed test [Video]
- The top speaker on the Pixel 2 XL is about 10 dB quieter than the bottom one [Video]