This week’s top stories: Verizon Pixel 2 packaging error, Google Photos Lens animation, Android 8.1 Developer Preview, more

In this week’s top stories: Verizon sells Pixel 2 with packaging for USB-C headphones, Google Photos adds a new Lens animation for Pixel devices, and we run through everything new in the Android 8.1 Developer Preview.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with a Pixel 2 packaging error from Verizon. It appears that the carrier has shipped Pixel 2 devices in a box with an empty headphone-shaped cutout , implying that Google may have considered including headphones in the box. Looking at the included documentation, we can see that these wired headphones were meant to look almost identical to Google’s Pixel Buds.

Also, Google Lens added a really cool animation that covers the screen in a pattern of multi-colored dots and lines. It’s a purely aesthetic addition, but a very cool one that makes Lens a little more delightful and Googley. And Google on Wednesday launched the Android 8.1 Developer Preview. We’ve compiled a list of all the changes and new functionality.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.