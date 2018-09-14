Alphabet Scoop 024: Pixelbook 2 puzzle, ‘Yeti’ game streaming service, Google Pixel 3 teases

- Sep. 14th 2018 1:34 pm PT

0

This week we talk about our predictions, analysis, and thoughts on a few Pixelbook 2 prototypes, Google’s ‘Yeti’ game streaming service, and some teases of the Google Pixel 3.

Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

Kicking off at 4PM ET.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Hosts:

Links:

More stories this week:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google PlayApple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Podcast

Podcast
Google Pixel 3 Alphabet Scoop Google Yeti Google Pixelbook 2

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800