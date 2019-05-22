Alphabet Scoop 055: Huawei drama, Glass Enterprise 2, Made by Google things

This week we talk about the Huawei ban and its implications for Huawei and Google, the second generation Google Glass Enterprise Edition, and some new Made by Google devices passing the FCC.
Hosts:
Links:
- Report: Google to cease business w/ Huawei, pull Play Store, Google apps, Android update
- Google apps & services ‘will keep functioning’ on existing Huawei phones
- Huawei issues first statement after Android ban, confirms devices will still receive security updates
- Huawei granted temporary license to continue providing Android updates through August
- Report: Huawei’s in-house Android replacement ‘Project Z’ is ‘far from ready’
- Chinese media reports claim Huawei’s Android alternative could launch this year
- Huawei in talks w/ Aptoide and working on in-house ‘App Gallery’ as Play Store replacements
- Report: ARM immediately ‘suspends business’ with Huawei
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei: US sanctions will not hurt our core business
- Honor 20 series packs quad-camera and P30 Pro specs, already Google-certified
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro quietly removed from Google’s Android Q Beta page
- Glass Enterprise Edition 2 launches at $999, graduates from X to Google AR/VR
- New Google Nest Cam arrives at FCC, likely updated Indoor camera
- Likely Made by Google device w/ Bluetooth and no screen passes through FCC
- Some Google Pixel 3a owners encountering crooked USB-C, speaker cutouts
- Latest ‘Phone X’ ad compares Apple Maps to Google Maps AR on Pixel 3a
- Some Pixel 3a, 3a XL users are reporting random device shutdowns
- Google quietly killed custom ‘My Case’ program with Pixel 3a launch
- Google rolling out new Smart Display UI with revamped homescreen
