What to expect at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch event

Samsung is set to host its next Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 later this week, and there’s actually a ton to look forward to. Here’s everything you can expect at the event.

Samsung Unpacked 2023: What’s coming?

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

The biggest launch at Samsung’s event this week will be new foldables: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both devices are expected to be somewhat iterative in their improvements, with most of the upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung is set to improve on the Flip 5 primarily with a new cover display that’s drastically bigger than the Flip 3 and Flip 4. The display is expected to open support for a full keyboard and more useful widgets, but it’s unclear if full apps will be supported.

Both devices will also bring upgrades such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a new hinge that allows the foldables to close fully instead of leaving a gap, and some new colors and cases.

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung’s flagship tablets are also getting a refresh at Unpacked this year, with Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra on the docket.

The main upgrade is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but there are other little tidbits beyond that, such as eSIM support, AMOLED on the smallest model, and more. It’s a welcome arrival, as it’s been a little over a year since Samsung last launched high-end Android tablets.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Finally, the other guarantee at this week’s Fold/Flip 5 event is Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The standard Watch 6 is only seeing a couple of notable changes: a W930 chipset that should be a little faster and thinner bezels that make room for a bigger display. The RAM is also jumping from 1.5 GB to 2 GB.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will revive the physical rotating bezel in addition to the standard model’s upgrades.

It’s possible these watches will also debut Wear OS 4, which was announced at Google I/O and brings several benefits, with the ability to connect to a new phone without a reset being one of the biggest perks.

The maybes

Outside of the core lineup, there are a few more things we might also see, but there’s not much known.

Galaxy SmartTag 2

One of the most likely unveilings might be the Galaxy SmartTag 2. Samsung hasn’t launched a new version of its tracker since the debut of Galaxy S21 over two years ago. There have been reports and regulatory evidence of this new model, but we haven’t seen any images leak, so there’s no guarantee.

Samsung’s XR headset

Samsung has been rumored to launch its own mixed-reality headset based on a new version of Android that was expected to arrive at this event. But rumor has it Samsung has delayed that device by a few months in the wake of Apple Vision Pro’s debut.

A small teaser is what we’d expect at the absolute most.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE & Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung’s “Fan Edition” lineups may return soon, as there’s strong evidence pointing towards upcoming releases for Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S23 FE. While there’s a chance they could arrive at this event, it’s not very likely.

Galaxy Buds 3

It’s been a bit since Samsung released a new set of earbuds, and there’s certainly a chance we could see a launch this week. But there’s only been one report on that matter and no leaks whatsoever. So we don’t expect to hear anything – no pun intended – on that front.

