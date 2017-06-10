This week’s top stories: Android O media notification redesign, end of support for Pixel and Nexus, 8GB of RAM for OnePlus 5, more

In this week’s top stories: Google redesigns media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview, Google outlines when Pixel and Nexus devices will stop receiving telephone & online support, and Amazon seemingly confirms 8GB of RAM for the OnePlus 5.

We kick things off this week with a redesign of the media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview . Now, when you pull down your notification shade, notifications that have media controls will change color based on the album art. Also, the color will fade over the top over art.

Also, Google has updated its Android updates page to clarify how long the Nexus and Pixel devices will receive telephone and online support. And the source code from an Amazon page reveals that the OnePlus 5 will likely have 8GB of RAM.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

