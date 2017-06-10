This week’s top stories: Android O media notification redesign, end of support for Pixel and Nexus, 8GB of RAM for OnePlus 5, more
In this week’s top stories: Google redesigns media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview, Google outlines when Pixel and Nexus devices will stop receiving telephone & online support, and Amazon seemingly confirms 8GB of RAM for the OnePlus 5.
We kick things off this week with a redesign of the media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview. Now, when you pull down your notification shade, notifications that have media controls will change color based on the album art. Also, the color will fade over the top over art.
Also, Google has updated its Android updates page to clarify how long the Nexus and Pixel devices will receive telephone and online support. And the source code from an Amazon page reveals that the OnePlus 5 will likely have 8GB of RAM.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Android O introduces a gorgeous new look for media art in notification controls
- Google outlines when Pixel and Nexus devices will stop receiving telephone & online support
- Amazon seemingly confirms 8GB of RAM for the OnePlus 5
- Renders of the OnePlus 5 leak showing design similar to the iPhone 7 Plus
- Best Android smartwatches you can buy [June 2017]
- OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 5 is basically an iPhone clone with dual cameras
- Android O Developer Preview 3 rolling out to Pixel/Nexus w/ final APIs, Play Store publishing
- Here’s everything new in Android O Developer Preview 3 [Gallery]
- Download the official OnePlus 5 wallpapers here [Gallery]
- Android O Developer Preview 3 has a persistent notification for background apps
- Samsung has reportedly abandoned in-display fingerprint sensor to get the Note 8 out on time
- June security patch rolling out to Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live
- Would you buy a ‘premium’ Google Home that had better speakers like the Apple HomePod? [Poll]
- Some Pixel users reporting bug that prevents Google searches on Pixel Launcher
- The first 360-degree clips from the Essential Phone hold their own, but don’t quite match standalone hardware
- Supposed Moto Z2 benchmark leaks Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM
Chrome/OS |
- Best Chromebooks you can buy today [June 2017]
- Chrome 59 rolls out to desktops w/ Material settings, support for native macOS notifications
- Chromecast users can no longer use Android’s mobile hotspot for WiFi
- Chrome 59 for Android loads pages faster with updated JavaScript engine
Alphabet |
Apps |
- Google Maps now showing internal layouts of subway stations on mobile & desktop
- Google Photos for Android hits 1 billion installs, the 22nd app ever to do so
- Facebook introduces new Android TV app, only allows you to watch videos
This week’s top videos |
- Oukitel K10000 Pro unboxing: A big phone with a behemoth battery [Video]
- Hands-on with Android O Developer Preview 3: colorful notifications, UI tweaks, and Android 8.0 confirmed [Video]
- BlackBerry Keyone durability test reveals a flimsy screen with no adhesive [Video]