This week’s top stories: Android O media notification redesign, end of support for Pixel and Nexus, 8GB of RAM for OnePlus 5, more

- Jun. 10th 2017 7:21 am PT

Android Top Stories
View Comments

In this week’s top stories: Google redesigns media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview, Google outlines when Pixel and Nexus devices will stop receiving telephone & online support, and Amazon seemingly confirms 8GB of RAM for the OnePlus 5.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with a redesign of the media notification controls in latest Android O developer preview. Now, when you pull down your notification shade, notifications that have media controls will change color based on the album art. Also, the color will fade over the top over art.

Also, Google has updated its Android updates page to clarify how long the Nexus and Pixel devices will receive telephone and online support. And the source code from an Amazon page reveals that the OnePlus 5 will likely have 8GB of RAM.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android | 

Chrome/OS |

Alphabet |

Apps |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top Android and Google stories.

View THe Guide