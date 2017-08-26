This week’s top stories: Oreo factory images released, new ‘Bisto’ leaks, Pixel 2 announcement rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Google posts the Oreo factory images for current Pixel and Nexus devices, new information reveals “Bisto” is a reference to headphones that run Google Assistant, and the announcement of the Google Pixel 2 is rumored to be scheduled for October 5th…

We kick things off this week with Google’s release of the Android 8.0 Oreo factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices. Meanwhile, devices upgrading from Developer Preview 4 are facing some issues installing the OTA update.

Also, the mystery ends as Google app 7.10 reveals that ‘Bisto’ are headphones that run Google Assistant. With version 7.10, we now know much more about this device.

Finally, new rumors reveal that Google might be unveiling both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on October 5.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

