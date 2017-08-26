This week’s top stories: Oreo factory images released, new ‘Bisto’ leaks, Pixel 2 announcement rumors, more
In this week’s top stories: Google posts the Oreo factory images for current Pixel and Nexus devices, new information reveals “Bisto” is a reference to headphones that run Google Assistant, and the announcement of the Google Pixel 2 is rumored to be scheduled for October 5th…
We kick things off this week with Google’s release of the Android 8.0 Oreo factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices. Meanwhile, devices upgrading from Developer Preview 4 are facing some issues installing the OTA update.
Also, the mystery ends as Google app 7.10 reveals that ‘Bisto’ are headphones that run Google Assistant. With version 7.10, we now know much more about this device.
Finally, new rumors reveal that Google might be unveiling both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on October 5.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Google releases Android 8.0 Oreo factory images for Pixel, Nexus as OTA fails for many [Update: Fixed]
- Google Pixel 2: Announcement rumored for October 5th, Snapdragon 836 under the hood
- Watch Google’s Android O mascot unveiling event right here [Livestream]
- How to watch today’s total solar eclipse on your Android, Chrome OS, and other devices
- Android 8.0 Oreo launching today w/ AOSP push, Google Pixel/Nexus update coming soon
- Watch Samsung announce the Galaxy Note 8 right here [Livestream]
- LG V30+ logo revealed — will likely offer minor improvements over the regular V30
- Carrier availability: Pricing and pre-order bonuses for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, more
- Pixel Launcher for any Android device updated with new 8.0 Oreo features
- Android 8.0 Oreo tidbits: All of the smaller changes and features you might have missed
- Android 8.0 Oreo’s Default Print Service eliminates the need for printer plugins
- It’s official: Google’s latest mobile OS is named Android 8.0 Oreo
- So, what’s the deal with the Essential Phone’s camera? [Gallery]
- Galaxy Note 8 Hands On: The mighty return is really only worth it for the S-Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 goes official with 6.3-inch display, dual-cameras, 6GB RAM
- How to install Android O factory images on Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C
- Spruce up your phone with these Android Oreo-themed wallpapers [Gallery]
- Moto X4: Motorola’s return to the X-series passes through the FCC with full specs in tow
- Pricing details reportedly leak for Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact
- Substratum themes coming soon to Android 8.0 Oreo without the need for custom ROMs or root
- Sony Xperia XZ1 shown off in official renders for our clearest look yet at the phone [Gallery]
Wearables |
- Samsung Gear Sport spotted on the Gear app store backend revealing 360×360 display, blurry image also leaks
- You might be able to sort-of see today’s eclipse through Google Cardboard
- Gear Fit 2 Pro pops up early on Samsung’s website, confirming design and specs
- Samsung confirms that a new Gear smartwatch will be announced next week
Google |
- Google app 7.10 reveals that ‘Bisto’ are headphones that run Google Assistant [APK Teardown]
- Over-the-ear headphones are likely one form factor for ‘Bisto’ devices w/ Google Assistant
- Chrome OS shown off with sleek UI tweaks in the app drawer and login page [Gallery]
- Google Express drops membership requirement, adds Walmart to shopping service
This week’s top videos |
- Essential Phone First Impressions: A fast, well crafted phone that might steal you away from the Pixel 2
- Hands-on: New features in Android 8.0 Oreo incl. new app shortcuts, revamped notifications, picture-in-picture, more
- Google app prepares for Google Lens, working on Search UI redesign, quick search bar in notifications, more