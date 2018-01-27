This week’s top stories: Fuchsia OS overview, Google Voice preps VoIP calling, Google handing out Moto X4’s, more
In this week’s top stories: We give you a brief overview of Google’s forthcoming Fuchsia OS and how it differs from Android and Chrome OS, Google Voice begins laying the groundwork for VoIP, and Google is handing out Moto X4’s to replace dying Nexus 5X units.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
We kick things off this week with an overview of Fuchsia OS, which theoretically could supplant both Android and Chrome OS. We talk about its various features and how it’s unique from Android and Chrome OS — and do a quick look at how the user experience of the OS would function.
Also, version 5.7 of Google Voice was rolled out and a teardown reveals that the Android app is laying the groundwork for VoIP. And Google is handing out Moto X4’s to replace dying Nexus 5X units for Project Fi users. The Project Fi-capable device is a pretty stellar replacement, and at $399, it matches up closely with what was spent on the 5X originally.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Re-Review: A few months later, the Essential Phone finally nails down the essentials
- Samsung closing off Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 today, public release expected soon
- Carrier-specific Pixel 2, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X Android 8.1 builds now rolling out
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will have different specifications, variable aperture camera, stereo speakers, on sale March 16th
- RED teases Hydrogen One specs, holographic display, and ‘unprecedented’ carrier support
- Google testing tweaked ‘Free up space’ uninstall feature for the Play Store
- Vivo X20 Plus UD, world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner, is now official
- How much would you pay Samsung to put a Pixel-like version of Android on the Galaxy S9? [Poll]
Accessories |
- Google Home is catching up with Amazon Echo w/ 31% marketshare and huge holiday sales
- Upcoming Android Wear 2.9 update adds new notification indicator to all watch faces
- Google Clips quietly goes on sale, shipping February 27th
Apps |
- Google Voice 5.7 for Android finally preps in-app VoIP calling functionality [APK Insight]
- Chrome 64 rolling out to Mac, Windows, Linux w/ CPU mitigations, improved pop-up blocker, sitewide audio muting
- Google has blocked YouTube’s TV-optimized web version from the Amazon Fire TV [Update: It’s back]
- Google Assistant on Shield TV catches up w/ Home, picks up broadcasting and more
- Chrome 64 for Android rolling out w/ sitewide audio muting, auto-redirect prevention
- Audiobooks launch in Google Play Books with new store and Assistant, Cast integration
- How to disable your activity status in Instagram
Google |
- What is Google’s Fuchsia OS, anyway?
- Google is handing out Moto X4’s to replace dying Nexus 5X units for Project Fi users
- Why aren’t you using two-factor authentication with your Google account? [Poll]
- Google has begun teasing I/O 2018 with multiple encrypted puzzles [Update: May 8-10]
- Comment: Ex-Googler says Google doesn’t innovate anymore, except when it does
- Google launches Bulletin service for sharing ‘hyperlocal’ community news
- How long will it take for Fuchsia to replace Android and Chrome OS, if ever? [Poll]
- Less than 10% of Google account owners are using two-factor authentication
- Google no longer offering Moto X4 as Nexus 5X replacements on Project Fi, full refunds now available
- First standalone Chrome OS tablet spotted at tradeshow with Acer branding
- Acer announces trio of new Chrome OS devices: 8th Gen Intel Chromebox, 4G LTE Chromebook
- How to store the Pixelbook Pen on its lid thanks to a magnet you didn’t know it had
This week’s top videos |
- Rootless Pixel Launcher v3 brings the best Pixel Launcher features including ‘At a Glance’ to any Android phone [Video]
- SNL awkwardly tries to parody Google, Silicon Valley, and ‘The Simpsons’ [Video]
- Plex comes to VR on Google Daydream with lots of clever features like co-watching [Video]