This week’s top stories: Wear OS watch list, Nest announces temperature sensor, Android Messages 3.1, more

In this week’s top stories: Google announces devices that will receive Wear OS update, Nest announces a new temperature sensor device, and Android Messages 3.1 continues preparing Messages for web.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with Google publishing a list of devices that will receive Wear OS , with the update already rolling out for some. The list is near identical to the one released last December that noted which devices would get updated to 8.0 Oreo. Of course, devices announced since then, like the Skagen Falster and TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41, have been added to the upgrade queue.

Also, hidden in an announcement regarding Nest Hello and Nest x Yale lock availability, Nest has debuted an altogether new product called the Nest Temperature Sensor. It’s a cheap add-on for your Nest Thermostat to prioritize temperatures in specific rooms. And Google’s Android Messages app continues to prep web support in version 3.1.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.