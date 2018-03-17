This week’s top stories: Wear OS watch list, Nest announces temperature sensor, Android Messages 3.1, more
In this week’s top stories: Google announces devices that will receive Wear OS update, Nest announces a new temperature sensor device, and Android Messages 3.1 continues preparing Messages for web.
We kick things off this week with Google publishing a list of devices that will receive Wear OS, with the update already rolling out for some. The list is near identical to the one released last December that noted which devices would get updated to 8.0 Oreo. Of course, devices announced since then, like the Skagen Falster and TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41, have been added to the upgrade queue.
Also, hidden in an announcement regarding Nest Hello and Nest x Yale lock availability, Nest has debuted an altogether new product called the Nest Temperature Sensor. It’s a cheap add-on for your Nest Thermostat to prioritize temperatures in specific rooms. And Google’s Android Messages app continues to prep web support in version 3.1.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Best Android phones you can buy [March 2018]
- Pre-order a Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact and get a free PlayStation 4 console
- Sony explains why the Xperia XZ2 lacks a headphone jack, despite being one of the thickest phones on the market
- Essential Phone picks up official Android Oreo 8.1 update, available now for all users
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ starting to pick up Android Oreo in the US, starting w/ Verizon
- Here’s how to bring Android P’s volume slider and launcher to older devices
- LG G7 will reportedly arrive in May with a ‘Plus’ variant in tow, could cost $100 more than G6
- OnePlus 5T picks up Android 8.1 in beta w/ updated gestures and February security patch
- Android Auto is adding a ‘swipe up to unlock’ gesture that lets you use your phone while connected
- Best affordable Android phones you can buy [March 2018]
- Make custom map wallpapers of your favorite locations for your phone using Alvar Carto
Accessories |
- Here’s the list of Android Wear watches getting updated to Wear OS
- Nest announces a $39 Temperature Sensor to pair with your Nest Thermostat [Updated]
- Google officially rebrands Android Wear smartwatches to ‘Wear OS’
- After a long wait, Nest Hello doorbell and Nest x Yale lock are now available
- Google’s upcoming VR OLED display more than triples the PPI of the Vive/Rift
- Fitbit Versa channels the design of the Pebble Time w/ a new OS, lightweight design, and 4 days of battery for $199
- LG’s Google Assistant smart display now available to pre-order for $297
Apps |
- Google Camera 5.2 revamps settings, adds new double-tap gesture & dirty lens warning
- YouTube Music 2.23 preps SD card support and Incognito mode [APK Insight]
- Google Play Movies 4.2 adds a bottom bar, elevates Watchlist, integrates Rotten Tomatoes
- YouTube officially announces a dark theme for Android and iOS
- Google Maps is powering the upcoming wave of real-world, Pokemon Go-like games
- Google Assistant Routines begin initial rollout, replaces ‘My Day’
Google |
- Google’s ‘Plus Codes’ are an open source, global alternative to street addresses
- How to stream March Madness 2018 live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV
- Google releases the deep learning model that allows for features like the Pixel 2’s Portrait Mode
- YouTube’s Lyor Cohen teases music subscription service, combines w/ the ‘best of Google Play Music’
- YouTube testing picture-in-picture on the web for simultaneous watching, browsing
- Alexa’s ‘follow-up’ mode eliminates the need for back-to-back hotwords, and Google should copy it
This week’s top videos |
- Samsung’s Galaxy S9 proves very durable in test, but it’s much harder to repair [Video]
- Google’s ‘NSynth Super’ is a touchscreen synthesizer w/ AI to create new sounds [Video]
- Google Maps adds ‘wheelchair accessible’ routes’ for improved mobility [Video]