This week’s top stories: ‘Image obstruction removal’, Google debuts Chromes OS tablets, Wear OS developer preview, more
In this week’s top stories: Google’s promised “image obstruction removal’ feature for Google Photos is still unreleased, Google announces the first Chrome OS tablet, and Google launches a developer preview for Wear OS.
We kick things off this week with questions about what ever happened to the ‘image obstruction removal’ feature promised for Pixel devices. The camera feature supposedly can take a picture and remove things obstructing the main focus of the shot. It seems odd that Google still hasn’t talked about this nearly a year after its announcement.
Also, Google has made an announcement for the first ever Chrome OS tablet. The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is a new form factor for Chrome OS going directly after the K-12 market. And Google has launched a developer preview for Wear OS. Android P for smartwatches introduces features announced for phones and tablets, a dark UI system theme, and smart battery saving features.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Hey Google, what happened to the Pixel’s ‘image obstruction removal’ feature?
- OnePlus 6 confirmed to have a notch, Carl Pei explains why Android phones still have ‘chins’
- Feature Request: Google, can we bring back wireless charging on the Pixel 3?
- Alleged OnePlus 6 image shows headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor, wooden back
- Android Oreo rolling out to the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 on AT&T
- Unlocked Galaxy S8 & Note 8 devices to get Android Oreo in ‘2-3 weeks’ as Samsung explains delay from carrier models
- ARCore 1.1 hints at more supported devices, including Nexus 6P, Galaxy S9 [APK Insight]
- Moto G6 renders leak as specifications are seemingly confirmed w/ Snapdragon 450, 18:9 display, dual-camera
- Google testing new Pixel Launcher search bar for future ‘2018’ devices
- Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS packs 512GB of storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and ditches the notch
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S goes official w/ Snapdragon 845, Qi charging, and improved dual-camera
Accessories |
- Google debuts Chrome OS tablets to take on the iPad w/ $329 Acer Chromebook Tab 10
- Wear OS developer preview brings Android P, dark theme, and smart battery saving features
- Google quietly revamps Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra packaging to match Pixel 2
- Google Home’s multi-room audio now works over Bluetooth w/ new group speaker pairing
- Samsung’s Gear S2 gets updated w/ refreshed UI and Gear Sport fitness features
- What is the biggest upside of a Chromebook tablet for you? [Poll]
Apps |
- Google Duo 31 rolling out with initial support for Google Account linking
- Google Tasks redesign and overhaul could be inbound, new logo surfaces
- YouTube’s dynamic player for square & vertical video begins rolling out on Android
- Google Assistant gains the ability to add a phone number to help with tasks
- YouTube for Android testing compact notifications w/ video thumbnail previews
- Add the Pixel 2’s Active Edge squeeze function to your Android phone with ‘SideSqueeze’
- Google Play Movies & TV now sends you to apps where content is available to stream
- Gboard 7.1 preps new emoji, handwriting settings, GIF making, and more [APK Insight]
- Google Assistant picks up native support for controlling Philips Hue scenes
Google |
- Google shutting down goo.gl URL shortener next year, existing links will keep working
- Oracle wins appeal as Google possibly liable for billions over Java usage in Android
- Chrome OS 67 shows off an Android P-like quick settings as Google tests P for Chromebooks
- Google acquires GIF platform, keyboard Tenor to improve image search, Gboard, & more
- Report: Google leading push for open wireless spectrum that is coming as soon as this year
- Google’s Hire recruiting tool gains smart search to match past candidates for new jobs