This week’s top stories: ‘Image obstruction removal’, Google debuts Chromes OS tablets, Wear OS developer preview, more

In this week’s top stories: Google’s promised “image obstruction removal’ feature for Google Photos is still unreleased, Google announces the first Chrome OS tablet, and Google launches a developer preview for Wear OS.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with questions about what ever happened to the ‘image obstruction removal’ feature promised for Pixel devices. The camera feature supposedly can take a picture and remove things obstructing the main focus of the shot. It seems odd that Google still hasn’t talked about this nearly a year after its announcement.

Also, Google has made an announcement for the first ever Chrome OS tablet. The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is a new form factor for Chrome OS going directly after the K-12 market. And Google has launched a developer preview for Wear OS. Android P for smartwatches introduces features announced for phones and tablets, a dark UI system theme, and smart battery saving features.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.