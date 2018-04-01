This week’s top stories: ‘Image obstruction removal’, Google debuts Chromes OS tablets, Wear OS developer preview, more

- Apr. 1st 2018 2:29 pm PT

In this week’s top stories: Google’s promised “image obstruction removal’ feature for Google Photos is still unreleased, Google announces the first Chrome OS tablet, and Google launches a developer preview for Wear OS.

We kick things off this week with questions about what ever happened to the ‘image obstruction removal’ feature promised for Pixel devices. The camera feature supposedly can take a picture and remove things obstructing the main focus of the shot. It seems odd that Google still hasn’t talked about this nearly a year after its announcement.

Also, Google has made an announcement for the first ever Chrome OS tablet. The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is a new form factor for Chrome OS going directly after the K-12 market. And Google has launched a developer preview for Wear OS. Android P for smartwatches introduces features announced for phones and tablets, a dark UI system theme, and smart battery saving features.

