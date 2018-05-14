Best Android phones you can buy [May 2018]

Looking for a new smartphone? There are dozens upon dozens of great options on the market today, but finding the best of the best can be a bit difficult. We’ve seen some great launches over the past year and more should be coming soon too, so let’s take a look at the best Android smartphones you can buy as of May 2018.

NEW FOR MAY:

LG G7 ThinQ

After delaying its launch, LG officially unveiled the LG G7 ThinQ recently. While it might not shake up the smartphone industry like some other recent releases, LG has a solid product here that should definitely be on your shortlist if you’re considering a new smartphone.

The LG G7 ThinQ, with its long name, packs a pretty run of the mill spec list for a 2018 flagship. Under the hood, you’ve got Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with Android Oreo on board. The phone offers up a glass/metal build, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust/water resistance, as well as a 3,000 mAh battery and both quick and wireless charging.

You’ll also get a 6.1-inch, 3120×1440 LCD display on the G7. It is notched, but offers a special “Super Bright” mode which can max out the brightness at 1,000 nits for a few minutes for better viewing outdoors.

LG has also kept the headphone jack around on the G7 ThinQ, even upping the ante with a 32-bit Quad DAC just like in its V30. Another highlight of the phone is its “Boombox” speaker which is one of the loudest you can get on a smartphone today.

As usual, LG has also tossed in quite a few extra software features on the G7 ThinQ, this time primarily around AI. There are a lot of special camera modes that react to what the AI can recognize, and you can even launch the Google Assistant and Google Lens through a dedicated hardware button.

Unfortunately, pricing and launch dates aren’t fully confirmed for the G7 ThinQ at the time of publishing this list. Carriers point to pre-orders opening at the end of the month, so if you’re interested, stay tuned for more on that front soon.

Best Affordable Android Phones

COMING SOON:

OnePlus 6

Teasers and leaks have been flying around the web regarding OnePlus’ next smartphone, and in just a couple of days, we’ll get the full unveiling of the OnePlus 6. So far, we know that the OnePlus 6 will be a glass/metal, Snapdragon 845-packing, notched Android flagship that should be stunning when it debuts.

There are links below to catch up on our coverage of this phone, but if there’s one device to wait for, it’s probably this.

HTC U12+

HTC has been struggling to gain traction in the Android space for a while, despite releasing fantastic devices such as the HTC U11. Now, the company is prepping to take another swing at the market with the HTC U12+. There’s still a lot unknown about this one, but the specs look solid, and so does the design. HTC will be revealing all later this month, so if you’ve got a sweet spot for the company’s hardware, stay tuned for more soon.

FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR:

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Like most other years, the headlining Android phone of 2018 is from Samsung. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ made their debut at MWC 2018, and they’re both fantastic phones, despite not being all that different from their predecessors. To that end, the best way to describe the hardware is that it’s basically identical, but a bit more durable.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ both pack a Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest and greatest for Android devices, along with 64GB of storage. Both devices are water-resistant and offer OLED displays. For the smaller phone, there’s a 5.8-inch display and 6.2 inches on the larger S9+. The smaller phone also offers 4GB of RAM, with 6GB on the larger device.

The headlining feature on the Galaxy S9 family, though, is the cameras. While the dual-camera array is exclusive to the S9+, both devices offer Samsung’s variable aperture hardware and the improved software. Needless to say, these are some of the best cameras on the market today.

However, you’ll be paying up big time to get the S9 or S9+ in your pocket. In the United States, both devices are available unlocked as well as from any carrier.

Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

The original Google Pixel was one of our favorite phones of last year, and this year, Google is stepping up its game in a big way. The Pixel 2 family differs from last year by introducing some pretty stark differences between the two phones, so let’s talk about them.

First, let’s discuss what these two devices share in common, and that’s their specifications. Both Pixel 2 devices pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage without a microSD slot, and USB-C for charging and audio (sadly, there are no headphone jacks here). Along with that, there’s IP67 dust and water resistance, front-facing stereo speakers on both units, and Android 8.0 Oreo with a brand new launcher.

Both devices also share the same spectacular cameras. According to Google, the new 12MP f/1.8 sensor is significantly better compared to last year’s sensor, and early results are brilliant. That’s partially thanks to the addition of OIS, and Google’s software skills are improved this year, leading to a portrait mode that works with just one camera on both the rear and front cameras.

Now, for the differences. On the Pixel 2, we’re looking at a 5-inch, OLED display with pretty significant bezels up top and at the bottom. The smaller Pixel is also available in three colors — Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue. As for the Pixel 2 XL, there’s a 6-inch 18:9 P-OLED display with slimmed down (but not totally gone) bezels all around. This one is available in two colors — Black and Black & White (aka Panda or Stormtrooper).

Unfortunately, these phones are far from perfect. Display issues have plagued the larger Pixel 2 XL in a lot of different ways, and the smaller phone hasn’t been totally free of issues either. Google isn’t giving up, though, as software improvements are continually making these phones better, and the 2-year warranty now included is an awesome bonus too.

As far as pricing goes, the Pixel 2 starts at $649 for the 64GB model and $749 for the 128GB model. The Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 for the 64GB model and goes up to $949 for 128GB. Monthly financing is available on both phones and you can also use Google’s new trade-in program to put a few extra dollars towards it. Verizon Wireless is once again the exclusive carrier of the Pixel 2 and has orders open now as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung’s follow-up to the disastrous Note 7 brings back a lot of features from that popular phone, as well as introducing a new design and the biggest display ever on a Note device.

The Galaxy Note 8 brings, as you’d expect, a ton of specs and features to the table. Up front you’ve got a 6.3-inch AMOLED display at 2960×1440 which is actually the brightest display ever on a smartphone, according to DisplayMate. Around back there’s also Samsung’s new dual-camera system with its optical zoom and portrait mode effects, as well as a fingerprint sensor and heart rate sensor.

Under the hood, we’re looking at a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android Nougat out of the box. That also includes Samsung’s software skin which doesn’t really change all that much from the Galaxy S8. The notable difference here is the S-Pen.

Samsung’s infamous stylus returns in the Note 8 and it packs a few new features. It’s water-resistant just like the phone and features the same levels of sensitivity found with the Note 7, and it also adds some new software features. Screen-off memos now support up to 100 pages, and Samsung has also added “Live Messages” which lets you create fun GIFs with the S-Pen for your friends.

As you’d expect, the Note 8 is a killer device going into the fall and it’s likely a smartphone no one will regret buying. However, it comes at a cost. The Note 8 is easily one of the most expensive phones on the market today at $930 and up, but if you’re interested despite that, pre-orders are available now.

NEW FOR APRIL:

Huawei P20/P20 Pro

Huawei’s efforts in the US might be in trouble, but that’s not going to affect the company’s dominance in the worldwide smartphone market all that much. Back in March, the company announced its first 2018 flagships, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, and they’re both excellent offerings.

Both of these phones share similar, stunning designs with unique colors including the gorgeous Twilight. The metal and glass designs are very reminiscent of a certain Apple flagship, but they look great in their own way, and feel fantastic in person.

Under the hood, these phones share similar specifications. The base model Huawei P20 has a Kirin 970 chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and Android Oreo based on 8.1 out of the box. Similarly, the P20 Pro offers that same Kirin 970 and Android 8.1, but with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 is also on board over Oreo.

The phones also differ slightly in size, with the P20 offering a 5.8-inch LCD display and the P20 Pro packing a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. Both are FHD+ at an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and yes, they both have a notch.

The main story here, though, comes with the cameras. The standard P20 has a solid setup with a 12MP primary sensor and 20MP secondary monochrome sensor.

On the P20 Pro, though, you get the first triple camera setup on any smartphone. This setup consists of a 40MP primary sensor, 20MP monochrome sensor, and 8MP telephoto camera. That gives you incredible detail and 3x optical zoom, as well as a 5x hybrid zoom. For camera quality, this is a force to be reckoned with. Both phones have various cameras modes including full manual, as well as 960fps video recording.

Pricing on these flagships isn’t particularly cheap, but you’re getting a lot for the money. With the P20, you’ll pay £599.00 from an outlet such as Carphone Warehouse, and that goes up to £799.00 for the P20 Pro. Alternatively, if you’re looking to get one imported to the States, reputable eBay sellers are offering the P20 Pro for about $880.

Essential Phone

Andy Rubin’s startup Essential saw some big issues leading up to its launch, but there’s no denying this isn’t a fantastic phone. The Essential PH-1 uses premium, durable materials to create a bezel-less slab of pure Android goodness. Under the hood, it’s running on a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, all leading to pretty impressive performance with the stock Android build.

The Essential Phone doesn’t offer much in terms of features, but it does make an attempt in the camera game. There’s no hopping around the fact that the dual 12MP camera around back is disappointing, but things are continually getting better and the company’s 4K 360-degree camera mod is a pretty impressive addition to the phone.

What makes this phone an awesome deal is the recent price cut. Essential slashed the price of this phone to just $499. For what you’re getting, that’s an insanely good deal.

LG V30

Another excellent option which launched last fall is the LG V30. While it might not get as much attention as the Note, LG has a serious winner on its hands here. The V30 is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with Nougat on board and LG’s skin. Not much has changed with the software outside of the addition of a “floating bar” for shortcuts, but with these specs under the hood, this phone runs well.

The V30 also packs LG’s first mainstream OLED display and it’s excellent. The 6-inch panel is sharp, has vibrant colors, and is very bright as well. The bezel-less design keeps the phone compact in the hand as well.

One of LG’s most notable features on the V30, though, is the dual-camera system around back. While the company’s standard and super wide-angle sensors are nothing particularly new, the record-setting f/1.6 aperture on the standard 16MP sensor and f/1.9 aperture on the wide-angle 13MP sensor nearly perfect the formula.

Pricing varies by carrier but lands between $27-$38 a month between the major 4. A more specific breakdown is available here. The phone is, of course, also available unlocked.

If you’d like slightly higher specifications including 6GB of RAM, you can also opt for the newever LG V30S ThinQ, which is available for $929.

Razer Phone

Razer announced its first foray into the smartphone industry back in November with the aptly named Razer Phone. This spec-heavy “phone for gamers” actually has a lot of promise, even if it’s not going to be the first choice for everyone.

The Razer Phone doesn’t pull its punches at all with the spec sheet on this device, and that starts with the display. You’ve got a 5.7-inch QHD IGZO panel here, but what’s impressive is the 120Hz refresh rate. That not only helps makes compatible games a smoother experience, but makes the entire phone buttery smooth.

Further, the Razer Phone has a Snapdragon 835 under the hood, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of UFS storage (with microSD, of course) and a massive 4,000 mAh battery to keep the phone going all day. Razer has also included THX-certified speakers on the front of the phone, but there’s no headphone jack here, just an included 24-bit adapter.

Razer also has Android 8.1 Nougat on this device with a promised upgrade to Oreo, a dual-camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor, and interesting added features such as Nova Launcher Prime pre-installed.

The Razer Phone is available now for $699 in the US unlocked online and in select stores such as Microsoft stores, as well as in the UK from Three. You can buy your phone from Razer’s website now.

Moto Z2 Force

Following up on the Moto Z and Moto Z Force from last year, Motorola is back with the Moto Z2 Force which packs improved specifications, a refined design, and the same modularity enabled by Moto Mods.

The Moto Z2 Force measures in at just 6mm thick, but offers top-notch specs under the metal exterior. That includes a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android Nougat.

The phone also has an upgraded camera with dual-12MP sensors, one of which is used to pull more detail through a monochrome lens. Unfortunately, the thin profile means a reduced battery capacity, in this case landing at 2730 mAh compared to the 3500 mAh pack in last year’s Force.

Motorola has also kept features like TurboPower and the 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display, which is also protected by the company’s ShatterShield tech which makes it impossible to actually shatter the display.

Unlike last year’s Moto Z, the Moto Z2 Force is available from all the major carriers and more. Pre-orders are live now with the phone going on sale August 10th starting at about $720. All pre-orders also come with a free projector Mod.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Despite a high price tag and the fact it won’t be sold through carrier channels, the Mate 10 Pro from Huawei is one of the best phones you can get today. The successor to the Mate 9 has a new design, improved specs, and catches up to the rest of the industry.

For its second US flagship, Huawei has gone all out. The new 6-inch OLED 18:9 display is sharp and clear with fantastic colors and viewing angles. Backing that up, you’ve got one of the best looking designs on a smartphone today. The glass rear looks fantastic across the board, somehow standing out in a sea of glass phones.

Under the hood, the Mate 10 Pro is powered by a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android Oreo on board out of the box.

As for cameras, Huawei is back with another dual-camera array once again built in collaboration with its partners from Leica. The f/1.6 aperture is impressive, and both stills and video look great.

Unfortunately, a lot of this greatness gets ignored for one major reason — this phone is $799. Sold only unlocked in the States (for GSM carriers only mind you), $799 up front is a pretty tough sell, even with one of the best phones on the market today.

The Mate 10 Pro is available internationally from various carriers and retail outlets, and in the US, it’s available unlocked from several popular outlets, several of which are listed below.

BlackBerry Keyone

This device is a return to the good ol’ days for BlackBerry, including that always-available full physical keyboard right below the display.

The KeyOne runs on top of a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and has a 4.5-inch display. That sounds small, but it’s due to the fact that the device has that keyboard below. The phone ships with Android 7.1.1 and the latest Android security patch. Further, it offers up BlackBerry’s special security enhancements and a surprisingly good 12MP camera on the rear.

Obviously, the Keyone isn’t the phone for everyone, especially at $549, but it is an excellent option nonetheless. Sales of the phone are available now with the GSM variant available via Best Buy and Amazon, and the Verizon-compatible CDMA option available at Amazon. Sales at Sprint are also available now.

Samsung Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+

Samsung radically changed its design language in 2017, and that started with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The bezel-light phones usher in a new design language for Samsung with further revised software with new features like Bixby, and that influenced what we saw in the new Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S8 is a 5.8-inch device where the S8+ is a 6.2-inch monster, or at least, it would be without this design. Thanks to the thin bezels all around, the S8 and S8+ are both very compact compared to devices with similar or even smaller screen sizes. It’s impressive both in pictures and in person.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S8 packs the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. There’s also USB-C for quick charging and data transfer, as well as video output via Samsung’s DeX dock which offers up a full desktop environment when plugged into the necessary peripherals. The S8 also packs Nougat out the box with a cleaner software build.

Why buy the Galaxy S8 over the S9? Aside from some question design decisions, like the fingerprint sensor, and a not quite as good camera, there’s not much reason to fork over the extra cash for Samsung’s newer device. The Galaxy S8 will probably treat you just as well, in some cases for as much as a third off of the price total price tag thanks to deals. Both devices are available now via Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, and Sprint. Unlocked units are also available now.