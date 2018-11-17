This week’s top stories: Dark mode apps, Pixel 3 Lite, Google Black Friday, switching from Inbox to Gmail, more
In this week’s top stories: We check out Google’s ever-growing selection of apps with a dark mode, Black Friday deals off killer values on the Google Store, Night Sight hits Pixel devices, Inbox users are reminded to switch to Gmail, and much more.
The best gifts for Android users
Google’s Black Friday deals topped our charts this week with the reveal of some crazy discounts in the Google Store next week. This includes huge discounts on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL including a BOGO 50% offer. There’s also the Home Hub for $99, a heavily discounted Pixelbook, and much more. Check out our full coverage below and stay tuned to 9to5Toys next week for all the biggest Black Friday deals.
- Google Store Black Friday: $99 Home Hub, $300 off Pixelbook, more
- Project Fi teases Black Friday, offers $799 service credit w/ purchase of two Pixel 3 phones
- Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL BOGO ‘up to 50% off’ deal now live, here’s how to get the max discount
Another huge story over the past couple of weeks has been dark mode applications. After Google confirmed that dark mode actually saves battery life, users have been excited to see dark mode hitting more applications. This week, that included new arrivals with Google Contacts and Google Phone.
- Google Phone 26 adds dark theme that syncs with Google Contacts [APK Insight]
- Google Contacts 3.2 adds dark theme, respects system Night mode in Android Pie
- Here’s every Google app with a dark mode, and how to enable it [Gallery]
As we approach Google’s cutoff for Inbox by Gmail, users are being reminded that their beloved email application is on its last legs. A notification went out to many this week which triggered strong reactions about the change.
Earlier this year, on the coattails of the latest Gmail redesign, Google announced that it was shutting down Inbox by Gmail by March of next year. While this announcement should have been enough of a nudge to transition many users off the platform, Google is now giving a stronger push, and not all Inbox users are liking what they find on the other side.
This week also delivered the first leak of a phone from Google we’ve never seen before, the “Pixel 3 Lite.” We’ve spotted “Sargo” in app teardowns before, but leaked images this week reveal what Google’s budget phone may look like, and it even includes a headphone jack.
Night Sight also officially rolled out to Google Pixel owners this week. Just like we noted when a leaked version of the app rolled out to users, Night Sight is pretty incredible, and now it’s available to Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and original Pixel owners via an app update.
- Night Sight now rolling out to all Google Pixel devices for spectacular low-light performance [Gallery]
- Pixel Night Sight tidbits: Improving daylight photos, handling motion, how dark is too dark, more
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android |
- Wear OS version ‘H’ update improves battery saver and standby, better app switching, more
- Samsung One UI w/ Android Pie beta now available for Galaxy S9/S9+ in US, here’s how to get it
- Some Pixel 3 owners are spontaneously losing their text messages, but it might be an easy fix
- Moment Tele 58mm lens adds up to 4x optical zoom, increased bokeh, optimized for Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone
- Android Pie update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T now rolling out in China
- Samsung will bring One UI to Galaxy S8, Note 8
- Hands-on: Linux on DeX finally gives the Samsung mobile desktop system a purpose [Video]
Google |
- YouTube addresses Article 13, says EU copyright plan may lead to blocked access
- Project Fi’s ‘enhanced network’ adds free cellular VPN, enables mobile data on poor Wi-Fi
- Google adds messaging to Google Maps for iOS & Android to communicate with businesses
Chrome |
- Google Chrome Labs releases open source, browser-based image optimization tool, Squoosh
- Chrome OS Linux apps will soon be able to access your entire Downloads folder and Google Drive
- Google developing new capabilities to make web apps as feature-rich as native counterparts
Apps & Updates |
- Google’s ‘Call Screen’ feature now rolling out to some Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL users
- Google Photos on the web updated with Google Material Theme [Gallery]
- Google Play Store has denied Tasker access to Android call and SMS capabilities
- Google Camera 6.1.021 adds Night Sight, continues work on Time Lapse [APK Insight]
- Google app 8.55 reveals Google Search comments, preps Collection sharing, more [APK Insight]
- Messages 3.8 features revamped camera and gallery UI [APK Insight]
- Digital Wellbeing 1.0 drops ‘beta’ status ahead of wider availability [APK Insight]
- Google Home 2.7 preps integrating Google Wifi settings, adds Chrome OS device type, and more [APK Insight]
Videos & Reviews |
- Review: HiSense H9E Plus makes Android TV look and sound amazing
- Review: Moshi’s ‘Made for Google’ USB-C audio adapter solves a fabricated Pixel problem
- Moto Z3 Play Review: Modules are holding back a decent mid-ranger [Video]