Alphabet Scoop 044: Google at MWC, Android Q tidbits, and foldable phones

This week we talk about Google’s first-party announcements from MWC, some Android Q tidbits that are trickling out, and more talk about foldable phones.
- Google Assistant coming to Messages for Android and more languages in Google Maps
- Google Assistant button coming to more LG, Nokia, & Xiaomi Android phones in 2019
- Google Assistant expanding multilingual support & bringing Voice Typing, Actions to KaiOS phones
- Android One activations growing 250% YoY as Go on over half of entry-level Android phones
- Android One quietly gets a new logo alongside MWC product launches
- New Made by Google smartphones pass through FCC, likely ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ and Pixel 3 XL Lite’
- Google helps make the password obsolete w/ FIDO2 support on Android, rolling out now
- Google’s Oscars ad inserts Pixel 3, Assistant, and Home Hub into famous movies [Video]
- Google testing Android Q navigation gestures that replace ‘back’ button and speed up multitasking
- Google seemingly delays Android Q APIs that would open RCS messaging to third-party apps
- Digital Wellbeing integration coming to Chrome on Android Q devices
- Huawei Mate X goes official w/ foldable 8-inch notchless display, 5G, costs €2299
- Getting up close with the OnePlus 5G prototype [Video]
- OnePlus working on faster wireless charging tech, OnePlus 7 likely won’t offer the feature (again)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G hands-on: Feels like a slightly bigger S10+, because it kind of is [Video]
- Sony debuts Xperia 1 flagship with 21:9 4K HDR OLED, tri-camera system
- Sony Xperia 10 line brings 21:9 displays to the mid-range, starting at $349
- Nokia 9 PureView goes official w/ five cameras, Android One, $699 price tag
- Nokia 1 Plus goes official w/ Android 9 Pie Go Edition, removable cover, costs just $99
- Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 go official w/ Android One, Google Assistant button, notification LED in button
- LG V50 ThinQ hands-on: This is technically another folding smartphone [Video]
- LG G8 ThinQ hands-on: The smartphone that doesn’t want you to touch it [Video]
