Google I/O ’19 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 3a, Nest Hub Max, Android Q, and more

It's time for Google I/O 2019! The annual developer festival in Mountain View, California is here. The Google I/O 2019 Keynote kicks off at 10am PT/1pm ET.

The primary Google Developers YouTube channel will stream the entire Google I/O 2019 Keynote live, and the announcements start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.

— Nest Hub Max is $229. Coming later this summer. Nest Hub is now $129.

— Google just announced the Nest Hub Max.

— Google is bringing all its smart home hardware under the Nest name.

— Here’s Rick. Hardware time.

— Google’s taking a deeper dive into Live Caption in Android Q

— Now Google’s talking Android Q. The part you’ve been waiting for. Soon: Pixel 3a and Nest Hub Max.

— We told you about Project Euphonia a couple weeks ago. Google’s talking about it now.

— Sundar is now touching on ways Google is helping the deaf and hard of hearing.

— Google says it will let you stop timers without saying “Hey Google”. Wild applause in the audience!

— Next-generation Assistant makes interacting with your phone by tapping it antiquated #io19 Coming to the new Pixel phones (Google Pixel 4) later this year!

— Now @sundarpichai is talking about Duplex, which they announced last year… extending to “tasks on the web”

Google Go will read and translate information on signage https://t.co/wmJkXmGHZu pic.twitter.com/Pz1Ih8xJMP — 9to5Google.com (@9to5Google) May 7, 2019

— Google is adding camera + Lens to search… “View in your space”

— Sundar is touching on some new search products, like indexed podcasts!

— Here we go.

