In this week’s top stories: a leaked update to the Google Camera app reveals upcoming features and possible features of the Pixel 4, we uncover “Fast Share” an easy way to share things between devices, we get hands-on with RCS as provided by Google Messages, and more.
Google Camera leaks
Midway through the week, we were able to get ahold of a leaked update for the Google Camera app from an also unreleased build of Android Q. At first blush, this leaked build of Google Camera, version 6.3, is packed with a variety of useful quality-of-life changes for Pixel owners. The most obvious of these is the prominent relocation of Night Sight, the signature feature of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.
This is a big improvement for the Pixel’s best camera feature. Heading to the grid of modes in “More” was tedious, while the blue Night Sight pill could be disruptive and annoying when taking a shot. That said, the suggestion still appears when in the main camera mode.
Our APK Insight team took a look under the hood of the Google Camera leak and found evidence of new features coming to the app like selfie tips, Pixel 4 support, and a new “McFly mode.”
The biggest addition we’ve found in Google Camera 6.3 are the first signs of a new mode, called “McFly.” Between the obvious Back to the Future reference, and mentions of “rewind,” it’s possible this mode will be used to record videos meant to be played in reverse.
Armed with the knowledge of Pixel 4 support, it was also discovered via this same Google Camera update that the Google Pixel 4 may very well have a rear-facing telephoto lens.
[There] appears to be an error message used for debugging the telephoto code, which should return photos with one of a few specific resolutions. From these resolutions, we can calculate that the Pixel 4 may have a whopping 16MP camera sensor equipped with a telephoto lens.
If you’re itching to get your hands on this leaked update to Google Camera, you can actually download and install it to your Pixel phone today.
“Fast Share”
At the very tail end of last week, we discovered that Google is working on an ambitious new way to share almost anything to almost any other device (including iPhones and Chromebooks), called “Fast Share.” The service will replace the soon-to-be deprecated Android Beam and hopefully give Apple’s AirDrop real competition.
Fast Share on Android can be used to share images and other files on your phone — as well as URLs and snippets of text — “to nearby devices without internet.” It’s available from the system share sheet with the feature currently using Google’s blue diamond-shaped Nearby icon.
RCS hands-on
Last week, we saw Google Messages begin to roll out its own implementation of RCS in France and the UK, independent of cell carrier. Being a UK resident himself, our Damien Wilde took the opportunity to give RCS a proper hands-on trial and share his thoughts.
One thing that Google has cleverly addressed is the ability to choose on a contact-by-contact basis how your messages and MMS are sent. Within a Chat, you’re able to specify if you want to only send SMS and MMS to that particular contact. This might be preferable if you have no data allowance at all, or are heading to an area where Wi-Fi and data connections are spotty at best.
Overall it is reminiscent of the original rollout of iMessage. It works without too much input. All you need to do is activate Chat features within Google Messages settings.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android |
- Windows 10 can now show notifications from your Android phone, rolling out to everyone
- Report: More than 10 million people installed scam ‘Updates for Samsung’ app
- Mobvoi officially teases next TicWatch, confirms July 10th launch [Video]
- OnePlus 6/6T get Screen recorder, June patch, more in latest OxygenOS OTA
- OnePlus 7 Pro: Some of the best third-party cases [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0) 2019 goes official w/ Android Pie, free YouTube and Spotify
Android Q |
- Unreleased Android Q build leaks customizable ‘Back Sensitivity’ gesture setting
- Android Q Beta 5 will tweak gesture nav w/ ‘peeking’ app navigation drawers
Apps & Updates |
- Google Photos will add manual face tagging, timestamp edits on Android, more
- Lawnchair expands Google Pixel’s ‘At a Glance’ widget w/ battery, music, and more
- [Update: Eaze removes in-app purchases] Google immediately bars all marijuana delivery apps from the Play Store
- YouTube TV gets progressive fast-forward, bigger thumbnails, UI refresh, more
Chrome / OS |
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Review: Not quite the underdog anymore
- Acer C720 Chromebook is no longer getting updates, so these are the best replacements
- Google is developing a ‘heavy ad’ blocker for Chrome [Gallery]
Google |
- Google wants to make robots.txt an Internet standard after 25 years
- Google Fi ads imagine a phone plan made by different people, including a ‘Stranger Things’ tie-in
- YouTube no longer allows ‘instructional hacking and phishing’ videos [Update]
- Google Photos lead currently taking feature and bug fix requests on Twitter
- Google․com testing ‘Search’ button that replaces ‘magnifying glass’ icon
Made by Google |
- July security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live
- Android TV & Chromecast growth in the US remains stagnant as Roku grows rapidly
