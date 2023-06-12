June’s Android 13 QPR3 update with the next Pixel Feature Drop is late [U: Continued]

Given that two out of the last three updates arrived late, we’re not too surprised that Android 13 QPR3 with the June 2023 security patch and the next Pixel Feature Drop is not yet out.

Update 6/12: As of 10:30 a.m. PT, there’s still no Feature Drop or updates on the Factory Images page. The last comparable delay is the release of Android 13 on August 15 when Google held back the monthly update by two weeks. This comes as some users are already seeing Emoji Wallpapers (on Android 14), with overnight SpO2 similarly live for some Pixel Watch owners.

Original 6/5: Historically, Google releases Pixel security patches on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. In March, Android 13 QPR2 rolled out a week late, while the Verizon variant for the Pixel 6 and 6a series took another seven days. Despite being a more minor update, the same thing happened in April. Things went back to normal last month, but the delay has now returned.

As of 10:30 a.m. (PT), the stable release of Android 13 QPR3 has not been announced. We do, however, have the Android Security Bulletin—June 2023. There are 23 security issues resolved in the Android 13 June patch dated 2023-06-01 and 34 for 2023-06-05. Google warns that:

There are indications that CVE-2022-22706 may be under limited, targeted exploitation.

The vulnerability relates to ARM Mali GPUs and has a “high” severity.

It comes as the Android 13 QPR3 Beta Program was quite sporadic. Beta 1 arrived in mid-March and Beta 2 went out after only two weeks compared to the usual month-long wait. Beta 3 followed three weeks later with Beta 3.2 being the last release in mid-May.

Android 14 might have played a role given the close release cadence, while another factor might be how the Pixel Tablet and Fold are launching with Android 13 QPR3.

Meanwhile, given the side-by-side release cadence, June’s Pixel Watch update is likely also delayed.

More on Pixel: