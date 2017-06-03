This week’s top stories: Pixel Launcher update, Essential Phone + Home, Android Pay Canada launch, & much more
In this week’s top stories: Google pushed out a minor update to the Pixel Launcher which tweaks the appearance of the Google Search pill, Andy Rubin’s startup Essential announced its first smartphone by the same name, and Android Pay finally launches in Canada but leaves out some of the biggest banks…
We kick things off this week with a super-minor update to the Google Search pill button within the Pixel Launcher. The update changes the button’s shading on its left side from a solid gray color to a slightly transparent background.
Also, Andy Rubin and co. announced their first smartphone, the Essential Phone. The device starts at $700, and brings a nearly-bezel-less design, a build of high-quality ceramic and titanium, and a unique system for modular accessories.
Finally, Android Pay finally came to Canada this week with an initial launch with several banks.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Minor Pixel Launcher update tweaks the Google Search pill
- Our first full look at Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone: $700, near bezel-free, titanium & ceramic, magnetic accessory dock [Gallery]
- Details of Android Pay’s Canada launch leak before official launch tomorrow
- Comment: How BlackBerry fixed the Keyone ahead of its launch today
- LG V30 ‘Project Joan’ renders show us what 2017’s second LG flagship could look like
- Best Android phones you can buy [June 2017]
- Where to buy the BlackBerry Keyone in the US
- Andy Rubin discusses the Essential Phone’s design, stock Android, & upcoming assistant
- Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [June 2017]
- OnePlus confirms Android O for the OnePlus 3/3T
- OnePlus brings a new ambient display, May security patch & an exclusive font to OnePlus 3T
- Motorola teases upcoming phone launch set for tomorrow
- Nest announces Nest Cam IQ, its new top-of-the-line indoor 4K security camera
- Essential Home is a proactive home assistant that focuses on privacy (but still watches you)
- Hands on: Mophie Juice Pack battery case for the Google Pixel XL
- Amazon beats Google to the punch, enables reminders for Alexa devices
- Pre-orders for Sony’s crazy Android projector, the Xperia Touch, start June 16th for $1,699
- Motorola announces new Moto Mods including a gamepad and wireless charging, coming this summer starting at $39
- LG reportedly working with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 845 for the LG G7
- Google finally launches Android Pay in Canada, now available in 12 countries
Chrome/OS |
- ASUS quietly updated the original Chromebook Flip with USB-C and a new processor [Gallery]
- Google’s instant tethering feature appears to be headed to Chromebooks
- How to delete unwanted URL suggestions in Google Chrome
- Google says Chrome will include a built-in ad blocker beginning in early 2018
Apps |
- Waze sending out emails to Android Auto beta testers, beta release could be just a few weeks away
- Gboard 6.3 beta improves search w/ new card design, multiple results, faster GIF lookup
- Comment: Reinvigorated with a slew of updates at I/O, Google Assistant is more natural & useful
- YouTube now widely rolling out a bottom bar redesign of its Android app [Gallery]
- Google Sheets adds automatic charts, Docs & Slides sync, improved shortcuts and more
- Google’s speech recognition is now almost as accurate as humans
- Gmail updated with new security measures, including ML-based early phishing detection
- Google pulling the plug on Nik Collection of photo editing tools, will no longer be updated
- Assistant in Google Photos now suggests documents, receipts to archive