This week’s top stories: Pixel Launcher update, Essential Phone + Home, Android Pay Canada launch, & much more

In this week’s top stories: Google pushed out a minor update to the Pixel Launcher which tweaks the appearance of the Google Search pill, Andy Rubin’s startup Essential announced its first smartphone by the same name, and Android Pay finally launches in Canada but leaves out some of the biggest banks…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with a super-minor update to the Google Search pill button within the Pixel Launcher . The update changes the button’s shading on its left side from a solid gray color to a slightly transparent background.

Also, Andy Rubin and co. announced their first smartphone, the Essential Phone. The device starts at $700, and brings a nearly-bezel-less design, a build of high-quality ceramic and titanium, and a unique system for modular accessories.

Finally, Android Pay finally came to Canada this week with an initial launch with several banks.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

