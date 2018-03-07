027: Android P Day | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Android P. That’s it, really. Just lots of Android P Developer Preview 1 stories.
Host:
Links:
- Google launches Android P Developer Preview 1 w/ notification revamp, increased app privacy & security, notch support
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]
- How to manually install Android P Developer Preview 1 on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Here’s where to download Android P system images for Pixel, Pixel 2, Android Beta Program won’t arrive until next preview
- Android P DP1: ‘Markup’ is a built-in screenshot editor w/ drawing & cropping tools
- Android P DP1: Redesigned notification shade arrives w/ new rounded look, redesigned quick settings, and smart replies
- Android P DP1: Ambient Display adds battery indicator, lockscreen date gets redesigned
- Android P DP1: Updated easter egg has trippy changing colors
- Android P DP1: Settings menu gets a colorful redesign w/ new pop-out windows
- Android P DP1: Chrome-like ‘Feature Flags’ enable in-development UIs, functionality
- Google drops support for Nexus 5X and 6P in Android P Preview, Pixel C also dropped
- Android P DP1: Volume slider shifted to side of display w/ shortcut for ringer volume, better Bluetooth headphone control
- Android P DP1: Google adds a screenshot shortcut to the power menu
- Android P DP1: Wi-Fi quick settings add up/download indicator, Metered preferences
- Android P DP1: Custom overlays such as Substratum no longer work
- Android P DP1: New contextual transitions slide into Android’s latest update
- Android P DP1: Google moved the clock to the left side to accommodate notched displays
- Android P DP1: Pattern unlock now hides the trail as you swipe
- Android P DP1: Google ruins notch-less screens by stopping status bar notification icons midway
- Android P DP1: iOS-esque ‘text zoom’ tool is now available w/ cursor for text selection
- Android P DP1: New nav bar button enables app rotation even w/ auto-rotate disabled
Feedback?
