This week’s top stories: Google Maps snaps airliner, Project Fi reimbursing some due to reporting issue, Pixel XL 2 leaks, more

In this week’s top stories: A Google Maps satellite accidentally captures a British airliner midflight, Project Fi offers ‘extra credits’ to compensate for a reporting issue, and new Pixel XL 2 leaks give us another look at the new device from Google.

We kick things off this week with an interesting pick-up from a Google Maps satellite camera . The satellite managed to capture an in-flight British airliner just south of London. The Virgin Atlantic flight was passing over Dukes Rd off of the A27 when Maps snapped the shot.

Also, Project Fi is awarding credits to some after some users did not get an accurate idea of how much data they consumed during a one month period ending in mid-July. And after some impressive new leaks, our Joe Maring can say with near absolute certainty that the Google Pixel XL 2 will be his next phone.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

