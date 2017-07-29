This week’s top stories: Google Maps snaps airliner, Project Fi reimbursing some due to reporting issue, Pixel XL 2 leaks, more
In this week’s top stories: A Google Maps satellite accidentally captures a British airliner midflight, Project Fi offers ‘extra credits’ to compensate for a reporting issue, and new Pixel XL 2 leaks give us another look at the new device from Google.
We kick things off this week with an interesting pick-up from a Google Maps satellite camera. The satellite managed to capture an in-flight British airliner just south of London. The Virgin Atlantic flight was passing over Dukes Rd off of the A27 when Maps snapped the shot.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
Also, Project Fi is awarding credits to some after some users did not get an accurate idea of how much data they consumed during a one month period ending in mid-July. And after some impressive new leaks, our Joe Maring can say with near absolute certainty that the Google Pixel XL 2 will be his next phone.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Opinion: The Pixel XL 2 will be my next phone if the leaks are accurate
- Galaxy Note 8: Samsung hints at ‘richer multimedia functionalities’ coming to the flagship
- Android O Developer Preview 4 rolling out w/ ‘near-final system images’ for Pixel, Nexus
- Here’s everything new in Android O Developer Preview 4 [Gallery]
- Motorola’s Moto X4 will reportedly sell for around $400 in the United States
- Opinion: I’m not happy about the lack of a headphone jack on the Pixel 2, but I’ll gladly live with it
- Comment: The Moto Z2 Force is yet another example of Motorola not listening to its fans
- Google Pixel XL and Samsung Galaxy S8 closing the gap on Apple’s mobile games monetization
- Leaked Blackberry Keyone model ditches the silver trim for a fully black color option
- First hands-on images of the Moto Z2 Force leak ahead of its announcement
- OnePlus is advertising the OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 5 users on their OnePlus 5’s [Updated]
- Sharp Aquos S2 leaks show off a bezel-less display with a fingerprint sensor underneath
- Android O DP4: Notification panel gets new icons and fonts, lockscreen text gets a refresh
TV |
- Forecasts suggest a continued battle between Chromecast & Roku while no one uses Apple TV
- Opinion: Google should release a ‘Pixel Player’ Android TV box w/ newly-refreshed Android O
- Android TV has a new beta program for casting functionality, here’s how to join
- Google is changing Android TV’s keyboard from QWERTY to an alphabetical layout
- Comment: Chromecast has completely changed living room entertainment in 4 short years
Apps |
- The OnePlus Launcher is now on the Google Play Store (again)
- Do you use Google’s web app launcher? [Poll]
- App Shortcuts now available in latest WhatsApp beta
Google |
- Google Maps satellite imagery managed to snap an airliner flying south of London
- Project Fi providing ‘extra credits’ to offset unintended usage due to reporting issue
- Chrome OS ditching ‘OK Google’ hotword, likely to make way for incoming Google Assistant
- Merger of YouTube Red and Google Play Music confirmed by YouTube’s music head
- Google launches new accelerator program for artificial intelligence, machine learning startups
- Chrome 60 rolling out to desktops with Touch Bar support on macOS
- Someone made a 1/24 scale model of a Google Maps Street View car with a working camera
- Google Glass Enterprise Edition: The full spec sheet revealed
This week’s top videos |
- Pixel 2: New renders show off stereo speakers, shared designs, & no headphone jack [Video]
- Peel’s ultra-thin Pixel XL and Galaxy S8 cases are perfect for adding grip and avoiding scratches [Video]
- Hands-on with Chrome OS’s Peeking Launcher (and how to enable it) [Video]