This week’s top stories: Chromecast and Home cause WiFi outages, Home Mini wall mount, Google Arts & Culture selfies, more

In this week’s top stories: Google Chromecast and Home devices are causing wi-fi outages on some routers, an official Google Home Mini wall mount has been released, and Google’s Arts & Culture app can compare your selfies to famous works of art.

We kick things off this week with wi-fi outages caused by Chromecast and Google Home devices. The issues vary from router to router with some becoming totally inoperable for a short period of time, and others simply dropping their internet connection. A Google spokesperson says that Google’s “team is working quickly to share a solution.”

Also, Google has partnered with Incipio to offer an official wall mount for the Home Mini. At only $15, just about anyone should be able to afford it. And Google’s Arts & Culture app can now match your selfies to similar looking works of art.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

