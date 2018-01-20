This week’s top stories: Chromecast and Home cause WiFi outages, Home Mini wall mount, Google Arts & Culture selfies, more
In this week’s top stories: Google Chromecast and Home devices are causing wi-fi outages on some routers, an official Google Home Mini wall mount has been released, and Google’s Arts & Culture app can compare your selfies to famous works of art.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
We kick things off this week with wi-fi outages caused by Chromecast and Google Home devices. The issues vary from router to router with some becoming totally inoperable for a short period of time, and others simply dropping their internet connection. A Google spokesperson says that Google’s “team is working quickly to share a solution.”
Also, Google has partnered with Incipio to offer an official wall mount for the Home Mini. At only $15, just about anyone should be able to afford it. And Google’s Arts & Culture app can now match your selfies to similar looking works of art.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- How to enable the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL’s grayscale display mode
- Google Pixel 2 receiving new out-of-cycle Android 8.1 OTA update
- Moto’s 2018 lineup purportedly leaks with mid-range G6, ‘borderless’ X5, and flagship Z3
- Best Android phones you can buy [January 2018]
- Hands on: BlackBerry Motion now available for purchase in the US
- Samsung patent aims to beat iPhone X notch with holes in the display itself [Poll]
Accessories |
- [Update] Google’s Chromecast and Home devices can cause temporary Wi-Fi outages, here’s why
- Google now offers an official Home Mini wall mount on the Google Store, Nest Secure bundle
- Latest Google Play services beta rolling out w/ fix for Chromecast-caused Wi-Fi issues, download here
- Samsung is now including wireless AKG headphones with a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8
- Hands-on: The Mini Back Pack mounts the Google Home Mini to your outlet for $15
- Essential’s awesome chargers and headphone adapters are now for sale starting at $15
- Android TV’s Home and Core Services apps are now on Google Play for easier updates
- Android Auto gets minor user interface update with rounded icons
- Best smartwatches for Android you can buy [January 2018]
- Klipsch launches two gorgeous vintage-looking speakers that include Google Assistant
- Update to fix slow Wi-Fi speeds caused by Chromecast built-in devices rolling out tomorrow
- Android Wear 2.8 rolling out with darker background, more compact notification layout
Apps |
- Google’s Arts & Culture app can compare your selfie to famous pieces of art
- Gboard 6.9 preps Smart Reply for notifications, details a new keyboard & making GIFs [APK Teardown]
- Google app 7.19 hints at primary/secondary Assistant languages, smart displays, and ‘Summer time mode’ [APK Teardown]
- YouTube for iOS A/B testing a “Dark Theme” with version 13.01
- Google marks a significant return to China with Maps relaunch for web, iOS [Update: Nope]
- Google Duo 25.1 finally lets you move the floating window of your feed in video calls
Google |
- Google’s hardware design lead shares images of early Pixel 2 and Pixelbook iterations [Gallery]
- How Google’s Fuchsia OS has progressed: Pixelbook support, working browser, new UI elements
- Google’s job initiative launches online IT support course, no prior experience required
- Download the current set of Google Fuchsia OS wallpapers right here [Gallery]
- Google building three new under-sea cables though it would ‘prefer not to’
This week’s top videos |
- If you ever wanted to watch YouTube on Android Auto, there’s an app for that [Video]
- Google’s CES booth had hundreds of Assistant devices, donuts, a swirly slide, and more [Video]
- Twitter partially denies engineer claims that hundreds of employees read direct messages [Video]