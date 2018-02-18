This week’s top stories: Fake Huawei reviews, ‘view image’ button removed from Google Images, Android P rumors, more
In this week’s top stories: Huawei solicited over a hundred fake Mate 10 Pro reviews, Google removed the ‘view image’ button from Google Images, and new rumors suggest a ‘dramatic redesign’ for Android P.
We kick things off this week with news that Huawei has solicited over a hundred fake reviews for its new Mate 10 Pro. In a private Facebook group, the company is asking for positive Best Buy reviews in exchange for a chance to be one of a few “beta testers” of the phone. The phone is only up for pre-order so far, and yet 108 people have left glowing “reviews” of the phone on its Best Buy listing.
Also, Google has removed the “view image” button next to results in Google Images. The change is a result of a licensing deal made with Getty Images earlier this month. And a report from Bloomberg citing unnamed sources suggests that Android P will undergo a ‘dramatic redesign’. In addition to accommodating unique display types, it will also allow third party developers to integrate Google Assistant into their apps.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Huawei solicited 100+ fake Mate 10 Pro reviews on Best Buy to entice ‘beta testers’
- Android P reportedly delivering ‘dramatic redesign,’ support for iPhone X display types, tighter Assistant integration
- Google giving some ‘loyal’ Nexus owners a 20% discount on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL
- Samsung halts Android Oreo rollout to Galaxy S8 w/ new version in development [Update]
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will arrive with Android Oreo, a Snapdragon 845, and a 3,400 mAh battery
- Which reported Android P feature are you anticipating most? [Poll]
- Report: Millions of Android users have had their phone hijacked for cryptocurrency mining
- Some Google Pixel 2/XL owners reporting poor battery life and phones running warm after February security patch
- Less than 90,000 Essential Phones were sold in the company’s first few months
- Google Pixel shipments doubled in 2017, but still only total around 4 million
- Heads of FBI, CIA, NSA & other intelligence agencies warn Americans not to buy Huawei
- Has your Google Pixel 2/XL experienced any issues after the February update? [Poll]
- Essential teases new ‘Ocean Depth’ Phone variant, coming February 15
- Report: Samsung Galaxy S9 will pack stereo speakers and ‘more advanced’ 3D emoji
Accessories |
Apps |
- Google app rolling out built-in tools for editing and sharing screenshots
- Google Phone 17 introduces chat heads feature for quick in-call controls
- Google Assistant set to rollout in 2-3x more countries and languages in 2018
Google |
- Google has removed the convenient ‘view image’ button from Google Images
- YouTube TV to add CNN, other Turner channels, more NBA & MLB, but raise price for new subs
- This is Google Chrome’s built-in ad blocker and how it works, launching February 15
- Chrome OS adds ‘Material Design visual indicators’ for browser navigation gestures
- YouTube Red is ‘really a music service,’ coming to ‘hundred’ more countries says CEO Susan Wojcicki
- Fuchsia Friday: A system built for ‘Instant Apps’ on steroids
- ‘Chrome Duplex’ now live in Chrome Canary for Android w/ split toolbar design
- How to get the Google Images ‘view image’ button back in Chrome
- Google rolls out redesigned ‘People also search for’ UI on desktop
This week’s top videos |
- Blind listening test sees Google Home Max again outperform Apple’s HomePod [Video]
- Samsung teases Galaxy S9’s ‘Animoji’ ripoff, may be full body emoji w/ customizable clothing and animations [Video]
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro Review: An overpriced but gorgeous sequel to 2016’s underdog [Video]
- This Chrome extension brings the ‘view image’ button back to Google Image Search [Video]
- Head of YouTube, Robert Kyncl, talks Logan Paul, ‘ad-pocalypse’ & more in Casey Neistat interview [Video]