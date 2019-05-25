In this week’s top stories: Huawei has been cut off from a variety of US tech including the Google Play Store, Google draws another sharp comparison between the Pixel 3a and “Phone X,” Android Messages picks up support for the Google Assistant, and more.
This week’s biggest news story actually began last Thursday when the White House put sanctions on Huawei’s business, prohibiting the company from importing US-based tech. The move was just one part of a larger, ongoing trade war between the US and China.
On Sunday, in compliance with the sanctions, Google reportedly stopped all business dealings with Huawei. This included ceasing certification of Huawei’s unreleased devices for Android updates, the Play Store and Google Play Services.
Apparently, specific details are still being discussed by Google internally, but this effective ban would limit Huawei solely to using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). For future Huawei devices, the Play Store wouldn’t be supported, and Google’s own apps such as Gmail or Chrome won’t be available either.
In the following days, it was revealed that the US tech ban would only have a limited effect on Huawei’s existing devices, with a promise that security updates would still arrive and that Google’s services would continue to work. The US government even temporarily eased the tech restriction, to allow Huawei to give their existing devices a few more months of support.
Huawei kept a strong appearance as the fallout of Google’s compliance with the US sanctions continued to unfold, with reports spreading of Huawei having a potential Android alternative in development as a Plan B.
The Information cites sources that describe Huawei’s Project Z as being “far from ready,” and having a turbulent development process. However, once completed, Huawei still has to get third-party developers to create applications. This might be easier domestically, but would be a bigger challenge abroad. Yu also acknowledged that creating an ecosystem is key to the company’s future plans.
Since then, Huawei’s hopes to ever make another mobile device (so long as sanctions are in place) decreased dramatically when ARM and the SD Association suspended business with the Chinese company, in compliance with the sanctions. These essentially prevent Huawei both from creating new ARM processors and from including a microSD card slot.
This suspension of business between ARM and Huawei casts a further black cloud above Huawei, who will no doubt find it difficult to operate their smartphone arm without access to ARM designs moving forward. It is worth pointing out that HiSilicon and Huawei are free to carry on using and manufacturing existing chips, the ban would mean the company could no longer turn to ARM for assistance in developing components for devices in future.
In Pixel news, Google is continuing their somewhat controversial “Phone X” advertising campaign. This time, instead of attacking the camera, they’re taking full advantage of the Google brand recognition. In the ads, it’s made clear that “Phone X has Google” but “Pixel 3a is Google.” It’s a simple, factual, and memorable way to get the point across.
Made by Google from the beginning has touted this deep integration of AI, software, and hardware as its reason for developing hardware. Meanwhile, “has Google” versus “is Google” is pretty catchy and a quick rebuttal, with the cheaper pricing also a highlight of this ad style.
On the apps front, the long-awaited Google Assistant integration with the Android Messages app has finally begun to officially roll out. For those with the feature live, the Google Assistant will occasionally offer relevant search suggestions based on your current conversation.
For the privacy-minded folks who may not want Google Assistant reading all of their private conversations, Google has stated that the Assistant’s suggestions in Messages are created by machine learning directly on your device, rather than being sent through Google servers.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Huawei |
- Huawei devices, including Nexus 6P, removed from Android Enterprise device list
- Following trade ban, Google removes Huawei Mate X and P30 Pro from Android.com
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro quietly removed from Google’s Android Q Beta page
- Huawei trade ban could hurt Google as well as Apple
Android |
- Are Powerbeats Pro the best wireless exercise headphones…for Android?
- Walmart starts selling self-branded Android tablets starting at $64 w/ Play Store
Apps & Updates |
- Google Calendar dark mode rolling out on Android, now official for Keep
- Gboard 8.3 widely rolls out Material Theme settings, trending searches, more [APK Insight]
- Google now shows an RCS status indicator in Messages, live for some users
- Android Auto 4.3 preps upcoming ‘Boardwalk’ redesign [APK Insight]
Chrome OS |
- One of the right-click gestures on Chrome OS may be changing soon
- Google working on new way to run Android apps in Chrome OS called ‘ARCVM’
Made by Google |
- Google quietly killed custom ‘My Case’ program with Pixel 3a launch
- Latest ‘Phone X’ ad compares Apple Maps to Google Maps AR on Pixel 3a
- Some Google Pixel 3a owners encountering crooked USB-C, speaker cutouts
OnePlus |
- OnePlus confirms Zen Mode and Screen Recorder coming to OnePlus 5/5T, 6/6T
- Android Q is heading to OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 7 Pro features heading to 6/6T
Smart Home |
- [Update: Reverting to old interface] Google rolling out new Smart Display UI w/ homescreen revamp
- New Google Nest Cam arrives at FCC, likely updated Indoor camera
- [Update: Purchase no longer required] Google launches Assistant referral contest for free Home Max
- Lenovo Smart Clock preorders go live, shipping June 2nd for $79
- Google rolls out ‘Character Alarms’ to Nest Hub, other Assistant smart displays
Videos |