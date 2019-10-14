Exclusive: A maturing Google hardware lineup brings five notable refreshes

In its fourth year, Google Hardware is launching maturing followups to five major products. Our sources say to expect Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 4, as well as a Pixelbook Go laptop, a second generation version of its Nest Mini and Nest Wifi connected home devices, and a followup to the Pixel Buds. We’ve been tracking these products extensively for almost a year, and you’ll find everything we know — and some new tidbits — below…
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are certainly coming, and here’s essentially everything you need to know, according to multiple of our own sources:
- There will be two devices, like last year, and they will identical save for screen size and battery capacity
- Google is walking back its notch-centric design from last year, opting for a sizable top bezel on the Pixel 4
- A headline feature this year is Project Soli-powered ‘Motion Sense’ for controlling the device — change tracks, silence alarms and phone calls
- Google will debut the next-generation Assistant on Pixel 4, including many new features
- Google will debut new camera features on Pixel 4, including Dual Exposure Camera Controls, astrophotography, and more
- The Pixel 4 has IR-based facial security in lieu of a fingerprint sensor
- Expect “Smooth Display” for faster refresh rates up to 90Hz
- Both devices will have OLED displays, 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch, respectively
- 5.7-incher has 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger is 3,700 mAh
- Cameras: 8MP on front, 12MP camera and 16MP (telephoto) on the back
- The devices will bring Snapdragon 855 processors, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage
- Stereo speakers are in tow
- Both new devices still support Active Edge
- Both new devices still support Pixel Stand
- There are new live wallpapers for your enjoyment on Pixel 4
- Google is introducing a new app called “Recorder”
- Pixel 4 will have a customizable user interface with Pixel Themes
- Other things: Titan M security module, Pixel Neural Core chip, and Android 10 with 3 years of software support
- Pixel 4 and 4 XL are IP68 waterproof
- Pixel 4 buyers will get 3 months of 100GB on Google One
- 3 colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange
- Google will offer new fabric cases in 3 new colors
- Pixel 4 will start at $799 — the exact same prices as last year
- There are too many Pixel 4 visual leaks to count…
Check out our exclusive stories for more details:
- Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL will have 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’, 6GB of RAM, more
- This is Google Photos’ black-and-white ‘Colorize’ filter in action [Gallery]
- Exclusive: ‘New Google Assistant’ on Pixel 4 ‘coming soon’ to these countries
- Exclusive: Google working on ‘Raise to talk’ for Pixel 4’s ‘new Assistant’
- Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 camera will bring ‘Dual Exposure Camera Controls’, here’s how it works
- Exclusive: Latest Pixel 4 spec sheets reveal ‘Pixel Neural Core,’ no buds in the box
- Exclusive: Here’s ‘Face Unlock’ in action on Google Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: Official Pixel 4 camera samples show astrophotography, selfies, more [Gallery]
- Exclusive: Pixel 4 Motion Sense demo shows how each gesture will work [Video]
- Exclusive: Here’s the ‘new Google Assistant’ on Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: New Pixel 4 camera features include ‘Motion Mode’ and improved Night Sight
- [Update: 14 more] Motion Sense on Google Pixel 4 will work with these 9 media apps at launch
- [Update: 15 more] Here’s the list of all 38 countries Pixel 4’s Motion Sense will work in
- Exclusive: Here’s a preview of the new live wallpapers coming to the Google Pixel 4
- Exclusive: Here’s the new ‘Recorder’ app from the Google Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: Hands-on with Google’s new theming app from the Pixel 4 [Video]
- Pixel 4 colors will be Just Black, Clearly White, and… ‘Oh So Orange’
- Pixel 4’s official fabric cases leak w/ a new blue color, orange accents
Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)
Another product we can put squarely in the “definitely happening at the Pixel 4 event” category is the new second generation Google Home Mini. Here’s what our sources have been saying about this device:
- Similar, if not identical form factor
- Nest Mini will have drastically increased maximum volume
- The device will have far improved audio quality, including better bass
- There’s a built-in wall mount for hanging the device on a wall
- The device will not have a 3.5mm stereo jack
- Proximity awareness that reveals the current volume
- Pricing will remain the same at $49
- Images of the new Nest Mini have leaked
Check out our exclusive stories for more details:
Google Nest Wifi (2nd gen)
You may remember the Google Wifi router that Google launched in 2016 alongside the first Pixel phone and other hardware. Now, Google is refreshing that product in a pretty big way at the Pixel 4 event this year:
- The standalone ‘Nest Wifi Router’ will be slightly more affordable than Google Wifi
- In addition to a the ‘Nest Wifi Router,’ there will be new ‘Nest Wifi Point’ beacons to extend your network’s range
- Nest Wifi Points double as Nest Mini-like Google Assistant speakers
- It will appear far more home-friendly than the Google Wifi from 2016
- Google plans to add some Wifi-specific Google Assistant functions
- Sources say Nest Wifi can do things like pause internet in certain rooms or for specific devices
- Google will launch a home network speed test feature alongside Nest Wifi for checking in on your network status on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max
- Nest Wifi will be fully compatible with existing Google Wifi routers
- The device has a new design and comes in 3 new colors: white, blue, and light brown
- No images of the Google Nest Wifi have leaked… yet.
Check out our exclusive stories for more details:
Google Pixelbook Go
It took a while, but now we’re certain that a new variant of the Pixelbook is coming at Google’s event tomorrow. If you didn’t catch our huge scoops, here’s what we know:
- Pixelbook Go will have a handful of variants, all with a 13.3-inch touch screen
- The laptop will have a unique textured bottom case
- The laptop will have the same excellent scissor-switch keyboard as the Pixelbook
- It will come in Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 configurations with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM
- 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage options will be availabe
- Higher-end variants also have a 4K “Molecular Display,” while the entry-level models will have a Full HD display
- Vastly improved front-firing speakers are in tow, two mics on the front as well
- 2MP front-facing camera that can capture 1080p at 60fps
- Titan C chip, WiFi and Bluetooth identical to Pixel Slate
- There are two USB-C ports with LEDs, one on each side
- Yes, the Pixelbook Go has a 3.5mm headphone jack
- Pixelbook Go will be available in two colors: Just Black and Not Pink
- Google originally targeted a price point of $599 for the entry model
- We shared imagery of the Pixelbook Go in detail
Check out our exclusive stories for more details:
- Exclusive: Google’s next laptop is ‘Pixelbook Go’ w/ 13.3-inch 4K display
- Exclusive: This is the Google Pixelbook Go [Gallery]
Google Pixel Buds (2)
- Google is announcing second generation Pixel Buds at its 10/15 event in New York City, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
- We don’t know much else about the Pixel Buds 2!
Check out our exclusive stories for more details:
Not coming
- Our sources tell us that the recently-rumored Pixel 4 5G and Pixel Watch will not make an appearance at tomorrow’s Made by Google event.
Stay tuned for more!
Google’s Pixel 4 event is currently scheduled for October 15th in New York City, and we’ll be on the ground to keep you updated as Google makes everything official!
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: