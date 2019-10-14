Exclusive: A maturing Google hardware lineup brings five notable refreshes

In its fourth year, Google Hardware is launching maturing followups to five major products. Our sources say to expect Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 4, as well as a Pixelbook Go laptop, a second generation version of its Nest Mini and Nest Wifi connected home devices, and a followup to the Pixel Buds. We’ve been tracking these products extensively for almost a year, and you’ll find everything we know — and some new tidbits — below…

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are certainly coming, and here’s essentially everything you need to know, according to multiple of our own sources:

There will be two devices, like last year, and they will identical save for screen size and battery capacity

Google is walking back its notch-centric design from last year, opting for a sizable top bezel on the Pixel 4

A headline feature this year is Project Soli-powered ‘Motion Sense’ for controlling the device — change tracks, silence alarms and phone calls

Google will debut the next-generation Assistant on Pixel 4, including many new features

Google will debut new camera features on Pixel 4, including Dual Exposure Camera Controls, astrophotography, and more

The Pixel 4 has IR-based facial security in lieu of a fingerprint sensor

Expect “Smooth Display” for faster refresh rates up to 90Hz

Both devices will have OLED displays, 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch, respectively

5.7-incher has 2,800 mAh battery, while the larger is 3,700 mAh

Cameras: 8MP on front, 12MP camera and 16MP (telephoto) on the back

The devices will bring Snapdragon 855 processors, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage

Stereo speakers are in tow

Both new devices still support Active Edge

Both new devices still support Pixel Stand

There are new live wallpapers for your enjoyment on Pixel 4

Google is introducing a new app called “Recorder”

Pixel 4 will have a customizable user interface with Pixel Themes

Other things: Titan M security module, Pixel Neural Core chip, and Android 10 with 3 years of software support

Pixel 4 and 4 XL are IP68 waterproof

Pixel 4 buyers will get 3 months of 100GB on Google One

3 colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange

Google will offer new fabric cases in 3 new colors

Pixel 4 will start at $799 — the exact same prices as last year

There are too many Pixel 4 visual leaks to count…

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Another product we can put squarely in the “definitely happening at the Pixel 4 event” category is the new second generation Google Home Mini. Here’s what our sources have been saying about this device:

Similar, if not identical form factor

Nest Mini will have drastically increased maximum volume

The device will have far improved audio quality, including better bass

There’s a built-in wall mount for hanging the device on a wall

The device will not have a 3.5mm stereo jack

Proximity awareness that reveals the current volume

Pricing will remain the same at $49

Images of the new Nest Mini have leaked

Google Nest Wifi (2nd gen)

You may remember the Google Wifi router that Google launched in 2016 alongside the first Pixel phone and other hardware. Now, Google is refreshing that product in a pretty big way at the Pixel 4 event this year:

The standalone ‘Nest Wifi Router’ will be slightly more affordable than Google Wifi

In addition to a the ‘Nest Wifi Router,’ there will be new ‘Nest Wifi Point’ beacons to extend your network’s range

Nest Wifi Points double as Nest Mini-like Google Assistant speakers

It will appear far more home-friendly than the Google Wifi from 2016

Google plans to add some Wifi-specific Google Assistant functions

Sources say Nest Wifi can do things like pause internet in certain rooms or for specific devices

Google will launch a home network speed test feature alongside Nest Wifi for checking in on your network status on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Nest Wifi will be fully compatible with existing Google Wifi routers

The device has a new design and comes in 3 new colors: white, blue, and light brown

No images of the Google Nest Wifi have leaked… yet.

Google Pixelbook Go

It took a while, but now we’re certain that a new variant of the Pixelbook is coming at Google’s event tomorrow. If you didn’t catch our huge scoops, here’s what we know:

Pixelbook Go will have a handful of variants, all with a 13.3-inch touch screen

The laptop will have a unique textured bottom case

The laptop will have the same excellent scissor-switch keyboard as the Pixelbook

It will come in Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 configurations with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage options will be availabe

Higher-end variants also have a 4K “Molecular Display,” while the entry-level models will have a Full HD display

Vastly improved front-firing speakers are in tow, two mics on the front as well

2MP front-facing camera that can capture 1080p at 60fps

Titan C chip, WiFi and Bluetooth identical to Pixel Slate

There are two USB-C ports with LEDs, one on each side

Yes, the Pixelbook Go has a 3.5mm headphone jack

Pixelbook Go will be available in two colors: Just Black and Not Pink

Google originally targeted a price point of $599 for the entry model

We shared imagery of the Pixelbook Go in detail

Google Pixel Buds (2)

Google is announcing second generation Pixel Buds at its 10/15 event in New York City, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

We don’t know much else about the Pixel Buds 2!

Not coming

Our sources tell us that the recently-rumored Pixel 4 5G and Pixel Watch will not make an appearance at tomorrow’s Made by Google event.

Stay tuned for more!

Google’s Pixel 4 event is currently scheduled for October 15th in New York City, and we’ll be on the ground to keep you updated as Google makes everything official!

