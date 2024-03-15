Where do you want Wear OS to go?

As a platform and ecosystem, Wear OS is in a good place right now. That wasn’t the case three years ago before the Samsung partnership. Wear OS 3 reinvigorated the operating system with the Galaxy Watch 4 serving as the flagship device until the Pixel Watch over a year later. The next hardware milestone was the Snapdragon W5 in mid-2022 giving manufacturers a more capable chip to work with. Also, keep in mind how Google and Qualcomm are working on a RISC-V chip for Wear OS.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

During this period, Google finally doubled down on Wear OS applications. This includes new first-party additions like Google Home, YouTube Music, Personal Safety, Calendar with Tasks, and Gmail, while there were meaningful updates to Google Assistant, Maps, Messages, Contacts, Keep, Phone, Wallet, and Pixel Camera. The third-party app ecosystem is also doing much better today.

We’re getting more variety with the OnePlus Watch 2, Oppo Watch X, and Xiaomi Watch 2, though Fossil very much did not survive the move to Wear OS 3.

The next big moment for Wear OS is offering devices with 100-hour battery life due to capable co-processors allowing common tasks to run in a more efficient manner. This should only improve as Google’s acquisition of KoruLab, which touted “low-power user interface expertise,” gets integrated.

On the software front, I’d like a few more first-party apps like Calculator and a compass, while a Pixel-exclusive Recorder — even if it just controls your phone — would be nice. I’m very curious how Gemini will replace Assistant since what you want from a watch assistant is not exactly generative AI. Instead, it’s closer to the At a Glance complication slot that shows relevant and contextual information like the weather, upcoming appointments, and traffic. There should really be an At a Glance watch face.

Besides Wear OS 5 based on Android 14, we’re waiting for Google to announce a grid app launcher and Material You Dynamic Color theming, but otherwise the UI is pretty simple and places great emphasis on Tiles.

In terms of hardware, it’s time for Wear OS to try square and rectangular form factors again. Circles are more traditional, but sharp corners and straight lines can display more information.

I wonder if Google will ever want to pursue the smart band form factor. Apps would have to be modified and require developer buy-in. That will be easier when Wear OS is a bit more successful and Google proves it can be a capable steward after an extended period. Fitbit already has the Charge form factor as experience, while Samsung looks to be diving back into the category.

Speaking of health, will Fitbit drop Google exclusivity? It’s a pretty good selling point for first-party hardware, but being able to advertise Fitbit as coming with any Wear OS device would be killer.

If we want to go a bit wild, will any OEM be adventurous enough to put a camera on their watch? Video calling would be the primary use case, but it’s technically a world-facing camera too. Something a bit tamer would be adding a fingerprint sensor for more secure authentication — Wear OS needs to really increase the 4-digit PIN limit, while Watch Unlock deserves an honorable mention — and scrolling without touching the screen.

Last on my wishlist is an E-Ink screen for true multi-day battery life, but it would greatly limit how interactive apps can be.

From 9to5Google

Google I/O 2024 set for May 14

Google Messages rolling out new custom camera

Beeper launches redesigned Android app in beta with new features, but no iMessage

Rare, unreleased Android Mini figures will be sold by Dead Zebra soon

Google just missed the perfect opportunity to tease the Pixel 9

TikTok might be banned in the United States: What you should know and how it affects you

There’s another new Android boot logo with ‘The Bot’ mascot on some devices

Review: Mous’ super-thin Pixel 8 case adds MagSafe minus the bulk

What band are you using on Pixel Watch? [Poll]

What (else) is happening

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launches with huge display and $899 price

Chrome upgrading standard Safe Browsing to work in real-time

YouTube TV also getting video player redesign with side-by-side sports scores

YouTube Music preparing ‘Trim Silence’ option for podcasts

Google Pixel Fold 2 display sizes leak

Google Home for web rolling out camera history, video clips exit preview

Waymo One launching in Los Angeles from March 14

Latest Google Pixel update finally fixes notification history

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple Sports app receives first update with MLB support, NCAA March Madness data, more

Electrek: Volkswagen confirms larger electric SUV coming to the US, hybrids too?