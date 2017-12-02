This week’s top stories: Missing Google Home features, Google Photos update, Google app update, more

In this week’s top stories: Most of the things announced at I/O 2017 still haven’t arrived, Google Photos gets an update, and the latest version of the Google app teases Android P.

We kick things off this week with the realization that the vast majority of the Google Home features announced at Google I/O 2017 have yet to be released. Obviously, the biggest feature that was announced at I/O has already arrived, hands-free calling, but it’s not all we were promised at the event. Other features yet to be delivered include Bluetooth audio streaming, more services for hands-free casting, and visual responses with Chromecast integration.

Also, the latest update of Google Photos began rolling out Wednesday with a visual change that adds a light navigation bar on Pixel devices. And the latest version of the Google app rolled out and it comes with another redesign of Assistant settings. Version 7.17 also reveals some sort of syncing feature with Chrome, upcoming Google Lens functionality, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

