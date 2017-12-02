This week’s top stories: Missing Google Home features, Google Photos update, Google app update, more
In this week’s top stories: Most of the things announced at I/O 2017 still haven’t arrived, Google Photos gets an update, and the latest version of the Google app teases Android P.
We kick things off this week with the realization that the vast majority of the Google Home features announced at Google I/O 2017 have yet to be released. Obviously, the biggest feature that was announced at I/O has already arrived, hands-free calling, but it’s not all we were promised at the event. Other features yet to be delivered include Bluetooth audio streaming, more services for hands-free casting, and visual responses with Chromecast integration.
Also, the latest update of Google Photos began rolling out Wednesday with a visual change that adds a light navigation bar on Pixel devices. And the latest version of the Google app rolled out and it comes with another redesign of Assistant settings. Version 7.17 also reveals some sort of syncing feature with Chrome, upcoming Google Lens functionality, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Here’s everything new in Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]
- Google has learned how burgers, beers, and cheese work in refreshed Android 8.1 emojis
- Honor V10 debuts with 18:9 display, Android Oreo, Kirin 970, and of course, it has ‘Animojis’
- Recent update for the Blu Life One X2 has locked users out of the handset
- Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 rolling out w/ ‘near-final system images’ for Pixel, Nexus
- Samsung’s Galaxy S8/S8+ get third Android Oreo beta to fix lag and squash bugs
- Samsung is apparently planning on updating these devices to Android Oreo, Galaxy S6/S7, Note 5/7 included
- Essential’s AMA sheds light on second generation Phone, Portrait mode & Oreo beta updates, more
- Google’s Pixel C tablet gets a little love in Android 8.1 preview with new launcher features from Pixel phones
- The Razer Phone traded its headphone jack for a ‘500 mAh’ bigger battery, improved thermals
- A recent Samsung Galaxy S8 update seemingly broke fast charging for some users
- How to enable the Pixel Visual Core’s HDR+ feature on Android 8.1
Accessories |
- Hey Google, where are the rest of those Google Home features from I/O?
- Google Home Max will be released December 11th, at least according to Best Buy
- Google launches new AIY Vision Kit for DIY image recognition with TensorFlow
Apps |
- Google Photos 3.10 hints at object removal feature, themed movies, more [APK Teardown]
- Google Photos 3.10 adds light navigation bar, text selection in Google Lens
- Google app 7.17 redesigns Assistant settings, notes upcoming Lens feature, teases Android P [APK Teardown]
- Google Voice 5.6 hints at Ok Google/Assistant integration, balance ‘Auto-recharge’ feature [APK Teardown]
- Gboard 6.8 beta integrates handwriting keyboards, planning Motion Stills integration [APK Teardown]
- Google Lens receives its first update w/ image translation and saving, Google Keep import
- Google Keep working on smart ‘Explore’ feature that can create reminders
- Google Lens now more widely rolling out in Assistant on Pixel, Pixel 2 [Gallery]
Google |
- Google Store Cyber Monday deals: Pixel 2 & 2 XL + $100 store credit, Pixelbook w/ free Home
- Project Fi extends $100 credit promo to Pixel XL, 2, 2 XL for Cyber Monday
- Ben’s 9to5Google Gift Guide ─ The best phones, Chromebooks, headphones, and more
- Andy Rubin reportedly had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ at Google, is temporarily stepping away from Essential
- Android Wear engineering lead David Singleton leaves Google for Stripe
- After sexualised videos of children, YouTube now returning disturbing auto-complete suggestions
- Google survey suggests the idea of a ‘YouTube Edition’ Android phone, would you buy it? [Poll]
- Periods of misconduct by Google leadership has reportedly lead to a hostile climate internally
- Google makes taking screenshots on Chrome OS easier by copying Android
This week’s top videos |
- Google Home can now accept multiple commands at once [Video]
- OnePlus 5T gets a bright ‘Lava Red’ color variant, but it’s exclusive to China for now [Video]