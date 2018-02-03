This week’s top stories: Google app 7.20 APK Insight, Fuchsia code editor, Google Home song alarms, more

In this week’s top stories: Google app 7.20 reveals some details about upcoming features, Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien reveals a performance-first code editor, and we teach you how to wake up to your favorite music using Google Home.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with a teardown of version 7.20 the Google app , which revealed that custom hotwords might soon be coming to Assistant. Meanwhile, version 7.20 of app also details more about bilingual support, offline podcast downloads, and more.

Also, a new code editor from Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien was released, and he has lofty goals for it — namely, that it puts performance above all else. And Google finally launched the ability to play your favorite music as your alarm on Google Home. We show you how.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Accessories |

Apps |

Google |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.