This week’s top stories: Google app 7.20 APK Insight, Fuchsia code editor, Google Home song alarms, more
In this week’s top stories: Google app 7.20 reveals some details about upcoming features, Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien reveals a performance-first code editor, and we teach you how to wake up to your favorite music using Google Home.
We kick things off this week with a teardown of version 7.20 the Google app, which revealed that custom hotwords might soon be coming to Assistant. Meanwhile, version 7.20 of app also details more about bilingual support, offline podcast downloads, and more.
Also, a new code editor from Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien was released, and he has lofty goals for it — namely, that it puts performance above all else. And Google finally launched the ability to play your favorite music as your alarm on Google Home. We show you how.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Samsung Experience 9.0 infographic details what’s new in Samsung’s take on Android Oreo
- Vivo’s Xplay7 may be the first Android smartphone with 10GB of RAM
- Android Oreo is now rolling out to OnePlus 5T owners w/ December security patch
- LG bootloop lawsuit ends with settlement, members get $700 rebate or $425 cash
- Oreo beta update brings iPhone X-like navigation gestures to OnePlus 5T, ditches controversial ‘Clipboard’ app
- Does Android need new navigation controls, and if so, what do you prefer? [Poll]
- How to set up and use (very hacky) gesture navigation controls on any Android phone
- Nvidia Shield TV will get Android Oreo this year, on hold to ‘make changes w/ Google’ due to lack of updated apps
- Essential ditches Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade for PH-1, will skip to 8.1 due to ‘stability issues’
Accessories |
- How to wake up to your favorite music using Google Home
- Google Play Services update fixes Chromecast, Google Home related Wi-Fi issues for all
- Samsung Gear IconX 2018 Review: Not quite Android’s AirPods, but an awesome alternative
- Latest Pixel Buds update addresses fast pairing and call volume issues
- How to stream President Trump’s State of the Union live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV
- Noon Home makes smart light switches rather than bulbs, now compatible w/ Google Assistant
- As HomePod nears launch, Google runs rare ad for Home Max on Google.com
- Nvidia Shield TV update adds more fixes for remote and controller, latest security patches, but still no Oreo
- YouTube TV arrives on Roku today for select models only [Update: Now available]
Apps |
- Google app 7.20 preps custom Assistant hotwords, Duo for smart displays, more [APK Insight]
- YouTube Music 2.17 preps Play Music-like location-based playlists, Auto downloads, subscriptions, more [APK Insight]
- Google Photos 3.13 adds Motion Photos search filter, controls over promo notifications
- VLC for Android adds support for Chromecast and Samsung DeX in latest beta update
- How to buy Bitcoin on your Android phone w/ Coinbase, Cash App, or Robinhood
- Google’s Calculator app now has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store
- How to download applications on Android from the Google Play Store
Google |
- How to check your internet speed right from Google’s homepage
- PSA: It’s not just you, multiple Google services are failing right now
- Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien reveals a performance-first, cross-platform code editor
- Chrome OS 64 rolling out w/ new screenshot shortcut, Android app updates, security patches
- Google’s forthcoming Fuchsia OS is primed for fluff rumors like this one, but don’t be misled
- Fuchsia Friday: Ledger picks up where you left off
- Google’s $1.1 billion HTC deal closes w/ more research, marketing, distribution planned
This week’s top videos |