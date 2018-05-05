This week’s top stories: LG G7 ThinQ goes official, what to expect from Google I/O 2018, Google News revamp, more

- May. 5th 2018 12:00 pm PT

In this week’s top stories: Everything we expect Google to show off and announce at I/o 2018, LG officially announces the G7 ThinQ, and Google News will be receiving a refreshed design that will include adding magazines, YouTube, and replacing Play Newsstand.

We kick things off this week with the official announcement of the LG G7 ThinQ. In usual fashion, almost everything about the handset already leaked, but the South Korean company did tease new Google Lens features set to be announced at I/O 2018. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but some carriers should start selling the phone on May 24.

Speaking of Google I/O, we had several spotlight stories about what we expect from this year’s developer conference. This includes Android P, Google Assistant, Material Design 2, that mysterious Android TV dongle, and much more.

Additionally, we took a look at what Google might have in store for Photos. For the first time ever, Photos will have its own session at the developer conference, so Google likely has a lot in store.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

