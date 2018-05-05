This week’s top stories: LG G7 ThinQ goes official, what to expect from Google I/O 2018, Google News revamp, more
In this week’s top stories: Everything we expect Google to show off and announce at I/o 2018, LG officially announces the G7 ThinQ, and Google News will be receiving a refreshed design that will include adding magazines, YouTube, and replacing Play Newsstand.
We kick things off this week with the official announcement of the LG G7 ThinQ. In usual fashion, almost everything about the handset already leaked, but the South Korean company did tease new Google Lens features set to be announced at I/O 2018. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but some carriers should start selling the phone on May 24.
Speaking of Google I/O, we had several spotlight stories about what we expect from this year’s developer conference. This includes Android P, Google Assistant, Material Design 2, that mysterious Android TV dongle, and much more.
Additionally, we took a look at what Google might have in store for Photos. For the first time ever, Photos will have its own session at the developer conference, so Google likely has a lot in store.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Leaked images compare OnePlus 6 to OnePlus 5T and iPhone X, show off headphone jack [Update]
- HTC U12+ images show off dual front-facing cameras, slim bezels, and a mirror finish
- More LG G7 ThinQ images and renders leak as LG V30S goes up for pre-order at $929
- Android Oreo is starting to roll out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge
- Android 8.1 Oreo rolling out to Moto X4 on Android One
- Essential Phone camera update improves photo capture speed and burst mode
- The RED Hydrogen One’s launch has been delayed again
Accessories |
- Beta users are receiving Android 8.0 Oreo on the Xiaomi Mi Box
- Google Assistant rolling out ‘Stocks’ to its list of services
- Chrome OS Canary begins testing Linux app support ahead of Google I/O
- Do you want a physical Google Assistant/Lens button on the Pixel 3? [Poll]
- How to automatically disable autoplaying videos on Google Chrome
- With 1.8B monthly logged-in viewers, YouTube announces more Red shows, preferred ads for music
Apps |
- Concept: How YouTube for Android might look with Google’s refreshed Material
- Google Opinion Rewards to incorporate ‘Cross Media Panel’ research program, add incentives
- Report: Google News revamp at I/O 2018 will add magazines & YouTube, kill Play Newsstand
- Google Pay rolling out on the web through desktop browsers and iOS
- Google Assistant on Wear OS gains smart suggestions, audio replies, & Actions support
- Twitter for Android beta A/B testing bottom navigation bar
Google |
- Fuchsia Friday: Where is Fuchsia at Google I/O 2018?
- Google re-certifies 2nd-generation Chromecast with FCC to enable Bluetooth
- LG teases new Google Lens features to be unveiled at Google I/O 2018
- Google app’s built-in podcast player adds offline downloading & listening
- Google I/O 2018 for Android updated w/ more detailed map, navigation, & Assistant Action
- Google I/O 2018 app for iOS teases ‘brand new media experience’ for Android Auto
- Google announces HTTPS-default .app top-level domain, early registration today