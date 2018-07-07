This week’s top stories: Android P DP4, Google’s RCS involvement, 5 reasons to buy Galaxy Note 8, more
In this week’s top stories: Google officially released the fourth Android P Developer Preview for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, a detailed explanation of RCS and Google’s involvement, five reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still a worthwhile purchase, and much more.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Early Monday morning, Google released Android P Developer Preview 4 / Beta 3. With it, we saw a slew of new changes such as a new back button, gesture bar, and more.
A little over three weeks after the previous update, Google is today rolling out Android P Developer Preview 4. This release candidate build includes the final APIs and near-final system images for developers to continue testing app compatibility.
According to Android engineering VP Dave Burke, DP4 (Beta 3) is “very close to what you’ll see in the final version of Android P, due later this summer.”
This week we also took a deep dive into Android Messages, RCS, ‘Chat,’ and Google’s involvement in the entire thing.
Google last month introduced the highly anticipated ability to send and receive texts from the web. The feature reflects how Google is centering its messaging future around Android Messages and ultimately RCS. That standard, long touted as an upgrade to SMS, it is finally getting adoption from all the key players around the world and users are closer than ever to benefiting from it.
But as the world makes this shift, it can be a bit confusing to see what distinguishes Google’s Android Messages app and the RCS standard. Oh, and what’s that “Chat” thing I’ve heard about?
Lastly, we took a second look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and found more than five reasons why it is still a decent smartphone if you’re looking for an upgrade.
Looking back at Samsung’s return to form with the Note 8 last year, it’s clear that cost was a significant reason it was unable to receive our unhindered recommendation in our initial review.
In this week’s Friday 5, we’re going to take a look at why the Note 8 is now a more compelling option for the budget-conscious tech enthusiast even with the flagship field being a packed one.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Android P Developer Preview 4 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 4 [Gallery]
- Android P DP4: Minor gesture nav tweaks make a big difference in fluidity
- Android P DP4: Icons system-wide are now more in line w/ Google Material Theme
- Android P DP4: You can now manually change system theme w/ dark or light colors
- How to manually install Android P Developer Preview 4 on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Reminder: Digital Wellbeing is coming ‘this fall,’ starting with Google Pixel
- Text selection in Android P’s overview menu will only work in Pixel 2 and newer
- Best Android phones you can buy [July 2018]
- Best affordable Android phones you can buy [July 2018]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 sales lagging behind last year’s S8, say analysts
- July security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Samsung brings ‘video lockscreen’ feature to Galaxy Note 8 and S8 from Galaxy S9
- OnePlus 5/5T adds Project Treble support with latest OxygenOS Open Beta update
- Essential Phone updated w/ July security patch, Android Auto improvements, new Android P Beta
- Friday 5: Reasons you should still buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 [Video]
Accessories |
- Samsung’s Gear S4 running Wear OS may arrive w/ ‘Galaxy Watch’ branding, some specs revealed
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaks w/ no home button, slimmer bezels, familiar design
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Bluetooth S-Pen confirmed in FCC listing
- Polk Assist Review: Google Assistant meets stellar sound in a compact, affordable package
Apps |
- Chat me: Android Messages, RCS, ‘Chat,’ and Google’s involvement explained
- Google names top Android Excellence apps and games for Q3 2018
- Chrome Duplex will be renamed to avoid the obvious confusion with Google Duplex
- Google Duo’s multi-device support is rolling out now
- Google Keep for Android adds grid and ruled lines for drawings
- Search in Google Play Store broken as Android app results endlessly repeat
- ‘Spotify Lite’ lands on Google Play w/ redesigned UI, mobile data controls, just 5MB
- Google testing Gboard ‘Smart Replies’ for Android Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook, more
- Google Play Movies & TV adds HDR casting to Nvidia Shield, Sony Android TVs
Google |
- How to remove third-party access to your Gmail inbox w/ Google Security Checkup
- Google is working on a YouTube app for Fuchsia
- Google Duplex being tested in call centers as ethical concerns reportedly slow development [Update]
- Google Cloud COO departing after less than a year amid ongoing Intel CEO search
- Third-party Gmail developers are not reading your emails unless you’ve allowed them to
Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: