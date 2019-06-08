In this week’s top stories: Huawei continues to update their Android phones with EMUI 9.0, Google releases Android Q Beta 4 to Pixel devices, Stadia Connect reveals all the hot details of Google’s game streaming service, and more.
For the last two weeks, we’ve been following the aftereffects of the US placing a ban on Huawei’s use of US-based technology. A key moment in the story thus far is that Huawei was granted a temporary license to continue providing updates for three more months.
Huawei wasted no time in putting this update license to good use. Just this week, seven more devices have received Huawei’s Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update. And in a move that seems almost confident in the ban’s reversal, fourteen devices have the option to test Huawei’s second EMUI 9.1 beta.
Huawei has a micro-site dedicated to the EMUI 9.1 beta — and full release — which lists all of the upcoming features and new additions. Some of these add-ons include the new GPU Turbo 3.0 for 25 of the most popular games on the Google Play Store. This new mode optimizes SoC power consumption by 10% and is said to improve overall gaming performance.
Right on schedule, Google released Android Q Beta 4 to Pixel phones this past Wednesday. By Thursday, however, Google had paused the rollout of the Android Q Beta 4 OTA due to issues with the update failing to install.
Being the fourth beta of six, there’s not quite as many changes to be found as in the previous Android Q releases. Our Abner Li has collected all of the various changes we’ve spotted in Android Q Beta 4 into one place for your convenience, but here’s a few highlights:
- Android Q Beta 4: Pixel devices get a tweaked lock screen w/ relocated lock icon
- Android Q Beta 4: Play Store, Files show how apps should treat the back gesture
- Android Q Beta 4: Smart Lock may be rebranded as ‘Pixel Presence’
This week, we also got our first look at Google Stadia from the consumer’s standpoint (the original GDC unveil covered the developer’s perspective). In a livestream event very clearly inspired by Nintendo Direct, the first ever “Stadia Connect” told us what games we can play on Stadia, how much Stadia will cost, and what hardware we will need to play.
Many had hoped that Stadia would have full support for Android phones, but this appears to only be the case for Pixel phones at launch. Instead, while the Stadia app will be available on all Android devices (Marshmallow and above) at launch, only the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL will be able to Stadia games via this app. The Stadia app will be available for all other Android and iOS users for the purposes of setting up Stadia controllers and presumably managing your account.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android Q Beta 4 |
- Android Q Beta 4: Google Pay cards could live in power menu w/ ‘Cards & Passes’
- Android Q Beta 4: ‘Face authentication’ appears in settings, reveals some features
- Android Q Beta 4: ‘Adaptive Notifications’ arrive w/ revamped settings UI
- Android Q Beta 4: Top 10 new features in Android’s version 10! [Video]
- Android Q Beta 4: ‘Dynamic System Updates’ are live to let you try new OS versions
- Android Q Beta 4: The handy contextual rotation button is back
- Android Q Beta 4: New accent colors arrive w/ ‘Space,’ ‘Cinnamon,’ more
- Android Q Beta 4: Dark Theme tweaks in Pixel Launcher, notifications, more
- Android Q Beta 4: ‘Bubbles’ are now in preview, not a developer option
Android |
- [Update: June 2019] The best Android phones you can buy today
- Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 for OnePlus 6/6T adds May patch, camera fixes, more
- OnePlus 7 receiving Oxygen OS 9.5.4 update w/ DC Dimming, Fnatic mode, more
- Pixel 3a gets first update w/ June security patch, factory images & OTAs live
- Hands-on: Walmart’s Android tablets put the Play Store on a Fire Tablet alternative
Apps & Updates |
- [Update: Live again] Google Material Theme redesign of Play Store rolling out
- Chrome Remote Desktop now available on the web, replaces old Chrome app
- Google Photos dark theme now rolling out independent of Android Q
- [Update: Maybe not] Netflix support for Nest Hub, other smart displays may be incoming
Chrome OS |
- Chromebook Pixel 2015, 8 more Chrome OS devices to get Linux apps support soon
- How to switch to Chrome OS Canary
- RIP: Entry Google Pixel Slate w/ Celeron processor hits the chopping block
Google |
- Google details what caused & prolonged Sunday’s outage, quantifies impact
- First AR objects launch in Google Search with 3D animals
- [Update: Claims open] Google, Huawei will pay faulty Nexus 6P owners up to $400 in lawsuit settlement
- [Update: Statement] Google, YouTube, Nest, and other services go dark for some users
- Report: Google arguing to U.S. that forked Huawei OS is security threat
Videos |