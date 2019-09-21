In this week’s top stories: we reveal the names Google has chosen for the Pixel 4’s colors including “Oh So Orange,” Apple catches up to the Pixel 3’s camera prowess with the iPhone 11 Pro, the story of the first failed attempt at a Pixel Watch is told, and more.
The world of Google Pixel 4 leaks has finally begun to slow down, now that we know almost everything there is to know about the hardware of the upcoming phones. Now we’re beginning to see branding leaks, as we exclusively reported the three official color names for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be “Just Black,” “Clearly White,” and the newcomer “Oh So Orange.”
Speaking of Pixel 4 colors, a source also tells us that the annual lineup of Pixel cases is also coming back this year, and they’ll be available in four colors: Blue, Chalk, Black, and Orange.
While the Google Pixel 4 is still a month away, Apple has just released their latest flagship, the iPhone 11 Pro into the wild. Most importantly, iPhone 11 Pro includes significant improvements to the camera quality that bring the device into competition with the Pixel 3. But which phone takes the crown? We let you decide that one, and the community poll came to a 60/40 split with Google in the lead.
Flashback to this time last year and reviewers left and right were praising the year-old Pixel 2 as having a better camera than the just-released iPhone XS series. This year, the story is just the opposite. Some major improvements to Apple’s cameras in the hardware and software departments have led to better details in shots, better features, and also a night mode that does seem to rival Google’s Night Sight.
In other Pixel news, a Business Insider report came out detailing the story of Google’s first attempt at developing a Pixel Watch, which was set to premiere with the original Google Pixel in 2016. At the last minute, Rick Osterloh pulled the plug on the Wear OS — Android Wear, at the time — project for a variety of reasons.
Ultimately, the product was “salvaged” and launched as the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. The report goes on to discuss the current dismal state of Wear OS on both the sales and developer support front. Citing sources, Business Insider says that no Pixel Watch or other similar Google-made device is coming next month.
On the Nest side of things, we exclusively reported this week that we can expect Google to launch a “Nest Wifi” device at the October 15th Made by Google event. Our source was able to confirm our earlier reporting of having the Google Assistant built into the Nest Wifi hardware, but informed us of an interesting twist on the previous Google Wifi formula.
Our sources say that Google is adopting an Eero-like package with the Nest Wifi. The multi-pack of the first Google Wifi included multiple full-fledged routers that connected to one another wirelessly, while the second-gen Nest Wifi will instead offer one primary router alongside other, smaller beacons. We’re told these smaller beacons will double as Assistant speakers, while the main router will not.
Finally this week, OnePlus gave us all an official sneak peek at the design of the OnePlus 7T, including the gorgeous “Haze Blue” metallic backing and its circular camera bump.
Apparently, those sensors will include a 48 MP f/1.6 main sensor, 12 MP f/2.2 sensor with a 51 mm telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and a 16 MP sensor that has a 17 mm ultra-wide-angle lens for 117-degree FOV. In the spec department, we’re also expecting a Snapdragon 855+ and 90 Hz display on the OnePlus 7T.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Made by Google |
- New leak pits Pixel 4 XL and iPhone XS Max cameras against each other [Video]
- Irish retailer leaks Pixel 4 & 4 XL colors and unreliable prices, Nest Mini
- More images surface of likely Google Pixelbook 2, ‘Atlas,’ showing bezels [Gallery]
- Made by Google 2019: Here’s everything we expect for the Pixel 4 event so far
- Netflix adds HDR10 to Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 phones alongside Note 10 and more
- Here’s every Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL leak in chronological order [Gallery]
- Pixel 4 announcement set for October 15 at Made by Google 2019
- Comment: I think there was a second Pixel Watch, and it got canned too
Android |
- Here’s an Android TV ‘Operator Dongle’ designed and developed by Google
- Here’s what Google has planned for Android TV: Stadia support, ‘hero device’
- Nokia 7.2 goes on sale for $349 starting September 30th
- OnePlus TV teaser shows off smartphone integration w/ custom Android TV keyboard
Apps & Updates |
- Google Fi adds ‘Unlimited’ data and international calling plan at $70/month
- Google Maps is testing its incognito mode with some users now
- Chrome for Android officially getting grid layout and tab grouping
Huawei |
- [Update: Video unboxing] Hands-on images of Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Watch GT 2 leak showing new designs
- Huawei confirms bootloader unlock for Mate 30 Pro, expects to ship 20 million units
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro goes official w/ no Google apps, ‘horizon’ display
- Huawei Watch GT 2 goes official w/ two week battery life, two size options
Samsung |
- Samsung is apparently ‘debating’ merging the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines
- [Update: Note 9, T-Mobile S10] September 2019 patch now rolling out to Galaxy S9, S9+
- That Samsung Android 10 update list that drops the Galaxy S8 isn’t official
- Samsung’s Android 10 beta program may start in October w/ Galaxy S10, Note 10
- Samsung shows how fragile the Galaxy Fold is with official care guide [Video]
Smartwatches |
- Fossil hybrid smartwatch with analog hands & E-Ink display emerges, possibly running Wear OS
- Report: Google bought Fossil’s hybrid smartwatch tech mixing analog hands and screens
- Misfit Vapor X review: A sleek, stylish, and smooth smartwatch [Video]
- Movado Connect 2.0 is the latest Wear OS watch w/ 1GB of RAM, starts at $495
Videos |