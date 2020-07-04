In this week’s top stories: Renders and specs arrive for the upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G / Plus, “OnePlus Pods” true wireless earbuds leak looking like AirPods, Google Photos stops backing up saved photos from social media apps, and more.
Following Samsung and LG’s lead, Motorola seems to be releasing affordable less-than-flagship 5G phones this year in the form of the Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus. Renowned leaker Evan Blass shared new renders and confirmed the specs for the two phones this week.
As for the Moto G 5G Plus, is simply a larger version of the aforementioned handset. It will come with the same Snapdragon 765G chipset, either 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and the same rear camera setup. The dual punch-hole notch will play host to an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is a larger phone, and will come with a mammoth 4,800mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.
While most OnePlus fans were focused on the upcoming OnePlus Nord, this week also heralded a new render of the previously leaked “OnePlus Pods.” We now know that they’ll come in black and may look quite a bit like the recent OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds.
Notably, Oppo recently launched a pair of truly wireless earbuds that somewhat fit this description, too. OnePlus designs and components are often similar to Oppo’s — especially in the case of the OnePlus 8 series and Oppo Find X2 series — since both companies share the same manufacturing lines and owner. Take that for what it’s worth.
Following the recent redesign for Google Photos, the app has been found to no longer automatically back up pictures from apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Google Messages — check out our Ben Schoon’s coverage for the full list — at least not by default. Should you still want to back up these photos, you can turn on backups for each folder manually in Google Photos.
Outside of that, Google is also adding a mute button to Photos. Thanks to a server-side update, Photos will add a mute button any time you start watching a video at the end of the timeline scrubber. This change isn’t widely available just yet — it’s not live on my device, for example — but it should be available for everyone sometime in the near future.
Without a doubt, 2020 is the year of affordable smartphones, with great devices like Samsung’s A series devices and even the iPhone SE. This week, our Damien Wilde took a look at the lowest price phone we could conceivably recommend, the $99, Android Go powered Nokia 1.3.
Finally, Google is ready to help folks save money in this scorcher of a summer. Owners of Nest Thermostats in most of North America should now be able to enable “Seasonal Savings” which aims to tweak your schedule and settings to reduce your heating and cooling power consumption.
The changes factor in everything Nest knows about your home and temperature preferences. Another focus is saving energy during peak cost periods over the course of a day.
The goal is to not “compromise your comfort,” with changes usually “just a fraction of a degree each day.”
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android |
- June 2020 security patch now rolling out for the Galaxy S8 and S8+
- [Update: Galaxy Note 10/10+] July patch rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S20 series w/ camera improvements
- Motorola One Fusion goes official w/ Snapdragon 710, 5,000mAh battery, more
- Hands-on with ‘Nearby Sharing’: Is this AirDrop for Android? [Video]
- Android 10 rolling out now for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Tab A 8.0 w/ One UI 2.0
- Google confirms Android’s ‘Nearby Sharing’ feature is now in limited beta test
Android TV |
- [Update: June 2020] The best Android TV boxes you can buy today
- Xiaomi Mi TV Stick gets Google’s approval, hinting the Android TV dongle is coming soon
- New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175
Apps & Updates |
- Gboard for Android beta brings Smart Compose to Google Messages
- [Update: Live] Google Photos for Android, iOS redesign adds map view
- Waze refreshes logo, overall design with bright colors, cartoon-like icons
- Lens readying Google Camera-like UI redesign with offline translation, ‘Homework’ filter [Gallery]
- Following Meet, full Google Chat functionality likely coming to Gmail for Android [APK Insight]
- Old G Suite mobile and desktop apps will stop working in August
- Contacts for Android losing built-in Google Pay integration
- Google could be set to bring back Play Store app update notifications
- Facebook begins rolling out dedicated dark theme for some users on mobile
- Crayta hands-on: This could be Google Stadia’s killer app
Chrome / OS |
- Chrome OS preparing Steam gaming support, starting with 10th Gen Intel Chromebooks
- Microsoft Edge takes over Windows on first startup, basically ignores your browser choice
- Google Chrome for Android preps new bottom-bar tab switcher after killing ‘Duet’
Google |
- Google app reimplements Chrome as custom, in-app browser disappears for some
- Google Doodle honors LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to close out Pride Month
- Google’s 3D Animals now include dinosaurs [Video]
- Google Assistant continues to best Siri, even w/ iOS 14 improvements [Video]
YouTube TV |
- Opinion: YouTube TV has nearly doubled its price since launch, and I’m tired of it
- Google raises YouTube TV subscription to $64.99 per month for all members
Videos |
