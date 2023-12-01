Android’s underrated ‘Reading mode’ beats Pixel 8 ‘Read aloud’

With the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Assistant gained a new “Read aloud” feature that uses the “same text-to-speech model that Google uses in data centers.” It’s meant to be a showcase of Tensor G3 improving the Pixel’s speech capabilities.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

In reviewing the phones, we quickly bumped into limitations like how text-to-speech (TTS) stops if you leave Chrome. While you can navigate to other tabs (in the browser) or turn off the screen and have playback continue, this general multitasking restriction is quite annoying.

Assistant’s previous Read aloud command, which is still available on other Pixel and Android devices, does not have that limitation.

Old vs. new

I — and others that don’t like the Pixel 8 experience — have switched over to the “Reading mode” app that Google released last December.

Despite the name, it has full TTS capabilities that work in the background following an update earlier this year. Like the original Read aloud (but not the Pixel 8 version), you can follow along on the screen. With only 100,000+ downloads on the Play Store, Reading mode feels like a hidden gem.

As the name suggests, providing a simplified, clutter-free reading experience is the main appeal of this app, which is a standalone download from Google Play. Visual customization options include the font, text size, line spacing, and bolding, as well as background color.

This app is “designed for and with people with low vision, blindness and dyslexia.” As part of Accessibility system settings, you can launch it by holding down both volume keys, while there’s also a floating accessibility button and the ability to “swipe up from the bottom of the screen with two fingers.” Another option is a QS (Quick Settings) Tile, but I’ve found that it takes a second or two to launch the Reading mode panel this way, while the other methods are instantaneous.

In terms of TTS quality, I find that I’m not particularly picky between Reading mode, which uses the Android default, and the new offering. That said, Google should really update the new Read aloud experience on Pixel before bringing it to future devices. The UI does look quite modern and minimal, but the implementation is just lacking and is a regression despite the AI it introduces.

From 9to5Google

Google Messages marks 1 billion RCS users with Photomoji, Custom Bubble colors, more

Wear OS can soon start Assistant Routines, Google Home app getting Home/Away controls

Keep Notes on Android preps Google AI-powered ‘Help me create a list’ [Gallery]

Google discounts Nest Wifi to $59 in possible fire sale

What do you think about the new colors in Google Maps? [Poll]

Google Chat rolling out a wild navigation redesign on Android, iOS

What (else) is happening

YouTube for Google TV gets a colorful new design for history and playlists

Google Home app Preview Program adding custom camera clips, garage door detection

Google Play names best Android, Wear OS, & tablet apps of 2023

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available – here’s how to find it

Google Drive rolling out new default ‘Home’ page on the web

YouTube Music rolling out 2023 Recap with ‘Your album cover’

Google Clock for Wear OS gets some UI tweaks

Gmail rolling out navigation rail on Android tablets

Google Photos reveals how Pixel 8 Pro ‘Video Boost’ feature will work including export and more

Amazon launches redesigned Alexa app – it looks just like the Google Home app now

Galaxy S24 and S24+ allegedly skip titanium and UWB, base model stuck with Exynos 2400

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple reveals 2023 App Store Award winners; names generative AI the ‘trend of the year’

Electrek: Tesla launches Cybertruck with up to 470 miles of range, starts at $61,000