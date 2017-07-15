This week’s top stories: New DeX Dock commercial, Google Keep gets undo/redo controls, best Android smartwaches, more

- Jul. 15th 2017 12:47 pm PT

In this week’s top stories: Samsung publishes a commercial for the DeX dock that makes us want a laptop version of the device, Google Keep for Android adds undo/redo controls for text editing, and we compile a list of the best Android smartwatches.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with the release of a new commercial for the DeX docking station, which showcases the phone being used in various public locations as a full-fledged computer. The ad makes our Ben Schoon want a laptop with the same capabilities.

Also, the latest version of Google Keep for Android is rolling out with a minor, but sorely needed functionality. Version 3.4.803.02 of the note-taking app finally features undo and redo controls in text and editing fields. And we’ve put together a list of the best Android smartwatches you can buy at the moment.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week's top stories

