This week’s top stories: New DeX Dock commercial, Google Keep gets undo/redo controls, best Android smartwaches, more
In this week’s top stories: Samsung publishes a commercial for the DeX dock that makes us want a laptop version of the device, Google Keep for Android adds undo/redo controls for text editing, and we compile a list of the best Android smartwatches.
We kick things off this week with the release of a new commercial for the DeX docking station, which showcases the phone being used in various public locations as a full-fledged computer. The ad makes our Ben Schoon want a laptop with the same capabilities.
Also, the latest version of Google Keep for Android is rolling out with a minor, but sorely needed functionality. Version 3.4.803.02 of the note-taking app finally features undo and redo controls in text and editing fields. And we’ve put together a list of the best Android smartwatches you can buy at the moment.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Comment: Samsung’s first commercial for the Galaxy S8’s DeX Dock makes me want a laptop with the same capabilities
- What new color would you want on the upcoming Google Pixel 2? [Poll]
- Pixel XL 2 (2017): Render leaks showing minimal bezels, squeezable frame, bigger rear camera
- Samsung reportedly unveiling Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd in NYC to meet early launch date
- Analysts estimate Samsung Galaxy S8 sales about 20% lower than the S7
- Based on today’s leaks, what Pixel XL 2 feature are you looking forward to most? [Poll]
- Sketchy leak of cases for Google Pixel 2 & XL 2 show large camera windows, headphone jacks
- Android has a hidden ‘panic detection mode’ designed to protect users from rogue apps
- BlackBerry says it has already put measures in place to fix the Keyone’s display
- Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth streaming won’t work on Nexus 5X and 6P, Google confirms
- Would you buy a smartphone or tablet with microUSB in 2017? [Poll]
- Samsung is once again blocking workarounds for remapping the Bixby button on Galaxy S8
- Pixel XL 2 (2017): Leak adds details incl. always-on display, squeezable frame features, more
- Is the lack of a fingerprint sensor a deal breaker when purchasing a new smartphone? [Poll]
Wearables |
- Best Android smartwatches you can buy [July 2017]
- ASUS missed another release date for Android Wear 2.0 on the ZenWatch 3, but it might come today
Apps |
- Google Keep for Android finally adds undo/redo controls for text editing
- Google Hangouts on Android adds five more new emoticon shortcodes
- Combined Google Drive and Photos ‘Backup and Sync’ app now available for Mac, Windows
- Gboard 6.4 beta expands Incognito mode beyond Android O, brings minor visual redesigns
Google |
- Google opens 2017 Material Design Awards to Android, iOS, & web, accepting self-nominations
- Comment: Google Play Movies needs a way to upgrade purchased movies to better formats
- Google Forms becomes more powerful w/ new Intelligent response validation, ‘Checkbox grid’ questions, more
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a display as crisp as the bills it’ll cost you [Video]
- First LG V30 leaks reveal a bigger, curvier LG G6 that lacks any sort of second screen [Video]