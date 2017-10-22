This week’s top stories: Google Play Store redesign, new Pixel 2 power menu, Samsung adopts ARCore, more
In this week’s top stories: Google Play Store rolls out a new nested tab design, the Google Pixel 2 has a brand new power menu, and Samsung adopts Google’s ARCore platform for it’s phones.
We kick things off this week with a redesign for the Google Play Store. The new design features a nested navigation bar just underneath the main tab of categories, which oddly goes against Google’s own Material Design guidelines. Compared to the current carousel of chips, this design features icons that are more friendly and might encourage users to tap through and explore.
Also, the Google Pixel 2 has a weird new power menu. Instead of appearing at the center of the display, the Pixel 2’s power menu appears on the left side right next to the physical power button. And at its Developer Conference, Samsung revealed a partnership with Google to bring ARCore to its lineup of Galaxy devices. The SDK launched with support on the Galaxy S8 in August, but today marks a formal announcement and commitment to Google’s augmented reality platform.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Samsung adopts Google’s ARCore platform, coming to Galaxy Note 8, S8+, future devices
- Portrait Mode: How the Google Pixel 2’s camera compares to the iPhone
- Current Pixel owners, are you upgrading to the Pixel 2? [Poll]
- Here’s how the Google Pixel 2 fights OLED burn in on its always-on display
- You can now access your Plex library in Android Auto
- Here’s a list of every song the Google Pixel 2’s ‘Now Playing’ feature can recognize [Google: Much more than 17K]
- The first alleged image of Razer’s upcoming phone shows off a lot of Nextbit influence
- Google says Pixel 2 XL may get more display color options in a software update
- Pixel 2 torture test shows just how destructible the handset’s ‘premium coating’ really is
- Google added a secret menu button to the Pixel 2’s navigation bar
- Now that the Google Pixel 2 is available, how do you feel about losing the headphone jack? [Poll]
- Here’s how ‘Now Playing’ works on the Google Pixel 2, and how much space it takes up
- Pixel 2 XL: Teardown reveals heat-less entry and heat pipe, but lower repairability score
Accessories |
- Unreleased Misfit Vapor Android Wear smartwatch pops up on Amazon, and at a discount too
- Android Wear Oreo beta features disable tap-to-wake setting, manual battery saver toggle
- Not-so-Live Case: Pixel 2 models forgo actionable NFC button, add dual-layer design
- Google warns you not to cut the Pixel Buds cord, because it does sort of seem purely cosmetic
Apps |
- Feature Request: Even at version 20, Google Allo is still missing these 5 basic features
- Google Calendar update adds Material Design and power features to web, rolling out today
- Google uploads eSIM Manager app for the Pixel 2 to the Play Store
- Google Play adds ‘Try it Now’ button to demo Instant Apps, new Games tab, bounty program
Google |
- Google Play Store rolling out nested tab design that goes against Material guidelines
- Google just gave Play Music a fresh redesign on Android TV [Gallery]
- YouTube Music gets a new icon/branding, hints at forward/rewind controls [APK Teardown]
- YouTube 12.41.53 hints at full screen pinch gesture, location search, more [APK Teardown]
This week’s top videos |
- The Google Pixel 2 has a weird new power menu [Video]
- Wifi WPA2 security cracked: all platforms vulnerable, but Android 6.0+ especially so [Video]
- Google Pixel 2 XL Initial Review: The best Android phone dethroned by its sequel [Video]
- Friday 5: Reasons you should buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL [Video]
- ZTE Axon M hands-on: the dual-screen foldable phone, take two [Video]