This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5T leaks, Moment lens review, Visual Core coming to Pixel 2, more

In this week’s top stories: New OnePlus 5T leaks have dropped, Moment’s ‘Made for Google’ lenses improve an already great camera, and Pixel Visual Core is expected to be enabled in the coming weeks.

We kick things off this week with exciting leaks of the rumored OnePlus 5T. On Monday, reliable leaker Evan Blass posted another new image of the alleged device. This latest image mirrors some of the previous leaks, but with quite a bit more detail. Obviously, the standout change in design here is the slimmer bezels, as the company is widely expected to adopt a larger, 18:9 6-inch display.

Also, we review the ‘Made for Google’ lenses from Moment. Like every other Moment case, you’ve got a selection of four different lenses to choose from. And ArsTechinca’s Rom Amadeo has pointed out that Google will flip the switch on the Pixel Visual Core in the second developer preview for Android 8.1, as confirmed on the Android Developers website.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week’s top videos |

