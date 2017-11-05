This week’s top stories: OnePlus 5T leaks, Moment lens review, Visual Core coming to Pixel 2, more

In this week’s top stories: New OnePlus 5T leaks have dropped, Moment’s ‘Made for Google’ lenses improve an already great camera, and Pixel Visual Core is expected to be enabled in the coming weeks.
We kick things off this week with exciting leaks of the rumored OnePlus 5T. On Monday, reliable leaker Evan Blass posted another new image of the alleged device. This latest image mirrors some of the previous leaks, but with quite a bit more detail. Obviously, the standout change in design here is the slimmer bezels, as the company is widely expected to adopt a larger, 18:9 6-inch display.
Also, we review the ‘Made for Google’ lenses from Moment. Like every other Moment case, you’ve got a selection of four different lenses to choose from. And ArsTechinca’s Rom Amadeo has pointed out that Google will flip the switch on the Pixel Visual Core in the second developer preview for Android 8.1, as confirmed on the Android Developers website.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- New OnePlus 5T leak gives us another look at the slim bezels
- Pixel Visual Core will be enabled on the Google Pixel 2 in Android 8.1 DP2 this November
- Google has inexplicably shipped some Pixel 2 XLs without an operating system
- Google didn’t alter Factory Reset Protection in Android 8.1, isolated bug w/ lock patterns
- Razer Phone retail leak reveals 120Hz display, 8GB RAM, 4,000 mAh battery
- Huawei overtakes Oppo to take lead in China, as Vivo, Xiaomi & Apple all see growth
- Latest Essential Phone update adds fingerprint gestures, improved touch response, and more
- Razer Phone goes official with ‘insane’ specs including 8GB RAM, 4,000 mAh battery, 120hz display, no headphone jack, $699
- Samsung Experience 9.0 brings Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 & S8+
- Watch Razer’s first Android smartphone unveiling event right here [Livestream]
- HTC U11+ is reportedly ‘muskie,’ the Google Pixel 2 XL that never was
- Android Pay appears to be testing the ability to see all card purchases, even those not done on your phone
Accessories |
- Review: Moment’s ‘Made for Google’ lenses make the Pixel 2’s great camera even better
- Here’s a list of every smart home device that works with Google Home and Assistant
- Review: Under Armour’s Made for Google Protect Verge cases for the Pixel 2 & 2 XL [Gallery]
- Review: Libratone Q Adapt USB-C ‘Made for Google’ earbuds are expensive but excellent with the Pixel 2
- ‘Fast Pair’ adds effortless Bluetooth headphone pairing with Android 6.0+ devices
Apps |
- Google Feed redesign w/ rounded UI, removed navigation drawer, more beginning to rollout
- Google Translate 5.14 details Pixel Buds, ‘Word of the Day’ feature, & new handwriting UI [APK Teardown]
- Google Feed more widely rolling out bottom sheet overflow menu for cards
- Google Calculator v7.4 ditches the ugly green for a fresh blue, adds improved history function
- Action Launcher picks up Pixel 2’s ‘At a Glance’ widget, new dock customization options
Google |
- Google app 7.15 reveals more about Assistant Routines, Pixel Buds, & ‘Quartz’ [APK Teardown]
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 review: Nearing prime time for Chrome OS convertible tablets
- Sundar Pichai will ‘drop everything’ to fix Android’s cheeseburger emoji
- Google Search redesign with brighter, rounded interface rolling out now to mobile web
- YouTube TV announces dedicated Android TV & Xbox apps, coming soon to Apple TV, smart TVs
- Google explains Tuesday’s Drive and Docs bug that marked some files as violating ToS
- Chrome OS 62 rolling out with Android-style notifications, KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability fixes
This week’s top videos |
- Google Chrome comes to the rescue for Microsoft employee when Edge crashes during a live event demo [Video]
- Review: Moto X4 revives the longstanding brand with less options and more features [Video]